4-star safety Zayden Gamble sets summer commitment date

Things have come into focus for Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star safety Zayden Gamble this spring.

The coveted blue-chip defensive back has compiled myriad offers, taking plenty of visits and built tons of relationships with coaching staffs across the country. There can only be one winner in his recruitment, however.

Gamble named a top 10 back in February, but a select group has continued to emerge at the top of his process. On Wednesday morning, Gamble took to social media to announce that he’s eyeing a July 16 commitment date.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder looks to be honed in on four schools: Florida, Miami, Notre Dame and Ohio State:

Gamble is the No. 162 overall prospect and No. 16 safety in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 18 player in Florida.

At the end of March, Gamble updated his recruitment with Rivals’ Chad Simmons. His top programs continue to jockey for position and Gamble is hearing everyone out.

“No school is the same on my list,” he said. “It’s tight between Florida, Notre Dame and Ohio State. One school might be up there today, but that could change after the visits.”

Official visits have been locked in, too. Miami will kick things off on May 29 and will be followed by Ohio State (June 5), Florida (June 12) and Notre Dame (June 19). His commitment won’t be too far behind.

Earlier this month, Notre Dame insider Mike Singer logged a pick in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine in favor of the Irish landing Gamble. Singer explains his prediction here.

Gamble talks top schools

When speaking with Simmons, Gamble dished on what has some of the programs in the running for his pledge at the top of his list:

Ohio State: “Ohio State definitely made a move in my recruitment,” he said. “They moved very high on my list because of my relationship with the coaches, how I fit in the program and what it can bring me.”

Notre Dame: “What put Notre Dame so high on my list is the combination of academics and sports,” he said. “The brotherhood and the bond I’ve built with the coaches, players and commits also stands out. “Notre Dame is very different from every other school because not everybody can go to Notre Dame. But every Notre Dame player could go everywhere.”

Florida: “Florida is still very high on my list and they continue to do very well in my recruitment,” Gamble said. “Nothing has changed with how I feel about them. Notre Dame and Ohio State have just given me a lot to think about.”