A day at Ohio State has Buckeyes quickly emerging for touted 2028 TE Theo Schott

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING California intel: Big weekend ahead as frontrunners firm up with top recruits
- RIVALS Intel: Top women's basketball recruits set visits
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Rivals300 CB Monsanna Torbert had it down to two – then an ACC program made its move
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Big Ten recruiting battles heating up as teams close out official visit season
More Ohio State Buckeyes News
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Four-star QB Josiah Boyd lands new offer from Ohio State, 'this one is very special'
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
'You can’t go wrong with anything about Texas': TE Brock Williams talks Longhorns' pledge
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Who's closing and who's chasing: Breaking down the leaders entering the final official visit weekend
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Elite 2028 WR Braylon Clark aiming for SEC visit this weekend
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING