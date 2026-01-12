Alabama linebacker Qua Russaw has committed to Ohio State out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Russaw was one of the top defensive options available this cycle.

Injuries kept Russaw from producing a ton during the 2025 season. He started three games while appearing in nine, having a much more muted impact than he had in the previous season.

In 2024, Qua Russaw played in 13 games for the Crimson Tide. He logged 36 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, a sack, two interceptions, a forced fumble and two passes defended. That put him firmly on the national radar.

As noted, injuries plagued Russaw’s 2025 season. He recorded just 14 tackles, a tackle for a loss and a sack.

Prior to enrolling at Alabama, Qua Russaw was one of the most sought-after recruits in the country. He ranked as a five-star prospect and was the No. 27 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 3 linebacker in the class and the No. 4 overall player from the state of Alabama, hailing from Montgomery (AL) Carver.

Qua Russaw joins Christian Alliegro at Ohio State

Qua Russaw isn’t the only linebacker Ohio State has added via the transfer portal this cycle. Former Wisconsin linebacker Christian Alliegro has committed to Ohio State as well. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Alliegro made 10 appearances and eight starts in the 2025 campaign. He recorded 49 tackles, one pass breakup and a career-high four sacks. Despite breaking a bone in his arm against Ohio State, Alliegro returned to finish the game and notched two tackles for loss.

He missed the following two games due to the injury. For his efforts this past season, Alliegro was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by the league’s coaches and media. In total, Alliegro made 35 appearances and 11 starts in his three seasons at Wisconsin.

Alliegro played high school football at Avon Old Farms (CT), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,280 overall player and No. 126 linebacker in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

On3’s Grant Grubbs also contributed to this report.