Anonymous Big Ten coaches pile praise on Ohio State coordinators

There isn’t a better duo of offensive and defensive coordinators in all of college football than Matt Patricia and Arthur Smith at Ohio State.

Patricia, former longtime New England Patriots DC and head coach of the Detroit Lions, enjoyed a stellar first season under Ryan Day in 2025. The Buckeyes posted an undefeated 12-0 regular season, and allowed just 9.3 points per game (best in FBS). Many expected him to depart for a head coach opening, either in college or the NFL, this offseason, but he instead agreed to a three-year extension.

Ohio State had to replace offensive coordinator Brian Hartline, as he accepted the head coaching vacancy at USF following Alex Golesh‘s departure for Auburn. The Buckeyes hauled in former Tennessee Titans/Pittsburgh Steelers OC and Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith to fill the void.

Not only does Ryan Day have one former NFL head coach working for him as a coordinator, he has two. Talk about an embarrassment of riches.

Anonymous Big Ten coaches praise Ohio State coordinators

In an anonymous interview for Athlon Magazine, multiple opposing Big Ten coaches raved the star power of Ohio State‘s coordinators.

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“I thought the (defensive coordinator) Matt Patricia hire was awesome last year,” one coach said. “What made them so good was they were super simple. They’d let you take something super short and run your base stuff, and then not budge to that. Then the second you get out of your stuff, they’re ready for it. They were mentally tougher than you.”

“It was so innovative what they did with their coordinators because in today’s game, coordinators are being taken out of their college stuff,” another coach said. “They thought, why not bring in two NFL guys (as coordinators) who might not — from the outside looking in — be known for their relatability to players and all that other BS who are just known for being schematic dudes that know what the f— they’re doing from a scheme standpoint, and they’ve executed that really well.”

With Smith and Patricia linking up with Day, Ohio State is seeking its second National Championship in three seasons. The 2025 season fizzled out a bit, as the Buckeyes lost in both the Big Ten Championship and their first College Football Playoff game. With a strong returning core and maybe the best staff in football, Ohio State is a major threat to run the gauntlet in January.