Another school emerges in the recruitment of Top100 recruit Monsanna Torbert

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- ON3 FOOTBALLAaron Murray ranks Top 10 quarterbacks entering 2026 college football season
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Four-star QB Josiah Boyd lands new offer from Ohio State, 'this one is very special'
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING 'You can’t go wrong with anything about Texas': TE Brock Williams talks Longhorns' pledge
- ON3 FOOTBALLBig Ten, SEC release new statement on Protect College Sports Act in response to Maria Cantwell comments
More Ohio State Buckeyes News
ON3 FOOTBALL
Paul Finebaum calls out politicians behind Protect College Sports Act 'out to get' Big Ten, SEC
ON3 FOOTBALL
CBS Sports predicts 2026 win-loss record for all 18 Big Ten programs
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Who's closing and who's chasing: Breaking down the leaders entering the final official visit weekend
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Elite 2028 WR Braylon Clark aiming for SEC visit this weekend
ON3 FOOTBALL