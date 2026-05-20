Athlon Sports offers post-spring bold predictions for Big Ten football in 2026

The Big Ten Conference enters the 2026 college football season with a lot of momentum. With Michigan, Ohio State, and Indiana winning the last three national championships, it’s safe to say the Big Ten is on top of the college football world.

And it looks like all three of the teams mentioned have a chance to do something special in 2026. But Athlon Sports believes that teams like UCLA and Purdue will do things that will grab national attention.

Athlon Sports editors Steven Lassan and Kyle Wood have made their bold predictions for the Big Ten after spring practice. Here’s a look at what they had to say about the conference (and make sure to buy Athlon‘s college football preview magazine by clicking HERE).

Ohio State wins the Big Ten

This may not seem like a bold prediction since Ohio State won a national title in 2024. However, Athlon pointed out that the Buckeyes haven’t won the conference since 2020.

With the expansion of the College Football Playoff, winning the conference is not a priority. But Ohio State fans would like to see the team win the Big Ten before conference championship games go away.

Jeremiah Smith leads the nation in receiving

Another bold prediction that doesn’t sound bold because Jeremiah Smith might be the best college football player in the country. However, Athlon said that Smith has finished fourth in receiving each of the last two seasons.

If Smith wins the receiving title, he will be a lock to win the Biletnikoff Award. That could happen as Smith will play with QB Julian Sayin for the second consecutive year.

UCLA makes a bowl game in coach Bob Chesney‘s first season

UCLA has not played in a bowl game in two seasons, and Bob Chesney comes in after having success at James Madison. A bowl appearance is possible since UCLA will have QB Nico Iamaleava returning, and the Bruins don’t have to face Indiana or Ohio State.

UCLA fans are hoping Chesney can do more than take the team to a bowl game. The Bruins just have one claimed national title and haven’t won a conference championship since 1998.

Purdue wins its first Big Ten game since 2023

While UCLA is looking to reach a bowl game, Purdue is looking to beat a conference opponent for the first time since 2023. The Boilermakers’ last Big Ten win came against Indiana, a team that won the national title last year.

Purdue will be led by head coach Barry Odom. He joined the team in 2025 and finished the season with a 2-10 record.

Michigan QB Bryce Underwood takes a big step forward

Bryce Underwood had an up-and-down 2025 season, and the spring game was reportedly not strong. With the addition of head coach Kyle Whittingham, it’s likely that Underwood will turn things around.

Wolverines offensive coordinator Jason Beck will be the key to Underwood’s development. He worked under Whittingham at Utah last year, and the team averaged 41.1. points per contest.

USC wins at least 10 games

Lincoln Riley was hired to make USC a national title contender, and this year could be the turning point. In 2025, the Trojans went 9-3, their best mark since Riley’s debut in 2022.

One of the biggest additions USC made was hiring Gary Patterson to be its defensive coordinator. Patterson, a longtime coach at TCU, could be the season USC clinches a spot in the playoffs.

Maryland or Wisconsin will make a bowl in 2026

Maryland and Wisconsin won just eight games combined, but one of the teams could take a big step forward in 2026 because of the schedule. Maryland starts the season with Hampton and UConn, and Wisconsin will play Western Illinois and Eastern Michigan in the first three weeks of the year.

What’s going to be interesting is that Maryland and Wisconsin will face each other on Nov. 14. Let’s hope that both teams have clinched a spot in a bowl game by then.

Josh Hoover throws fewer than 10 INTs

Josh Hoover will be Indiana’s new QB, and the hope is that he can do something close to what Fernando Mendoza did last year. Turnovers have been an issue for Hoover, throwing 33 interceptions in three seasons at TCU.

But with the way Indiana runs its offense, Hoover won’t be asked to do a lot. If the run game and defense remain consistent, it could be a breakout season for the 22-year-old.

Penn State will contend for a playoff spot in 2026

Penn State made a coaching change in the offseason, hiring Matt Campbell to be the head coach. Campbell then added 35 transfers to the roster, and that could lead to good things for the Nittany Lions.

Athlon mentioned that Penn State’s schedule could help the team clinch a playoff spot. The Nittany Lions don’t play Indiana, Oregon, or Ohio State, but they will play USC, Michigan, and Washington.

Rutgers will have at least one consensus All-American

Rutgers may not contend for a Big Ten title in 2026, but there will likely be a couple of players who gain national attention. Running back Antwan Raymond rushed for 1,200 yards last year, and WR KJ Duff tallied over 1,000 receiving yards.

If those two players have strong 2026 seasons, being consensus All-Americans is not out of the question. What will help their cause is Rutgers having a winning season, something the team missed out on last year.

One Big Ten team will play in the national championship game

Another not-so-bold prediction since the conference has brought home the last three national championships. But the question is which team since Indiana, Oregon, and Ohio State will likely be ranked in the top 10 when the season starts.

Ohio State could be the favorite since the team has looked strong the last two years. But no matter what happens, the Big Ten will be compelling in 2026.