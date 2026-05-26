Big Ten coach compares one Illinois position to recent Michigan, Ohio State teams

An anonymous Big Ten coach believes one position group for Illinois is quietly stacking up with some of the biggest powers in college football over the last two seasons.

Speaking with Athlon Sports in their annual anonymous coach survey, the coach in question praised Illinois’ defensive front, all while comparing it to elite units fielded recently by Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.

“Their defensive line was outrageously good the last two years,” the anonymous Big Ten coach said. “In our evaluation, it was every bit as good as Penn State’s, Michigan’s and Ohio State’s. But I know most of that group has left, so it’ll be interesting to see who they replace them with.”

That level of praise speaks volumes about what Bret Bielema has built in Champaign. Illinois has quietly become one of the more respected developmental programs in the conference, putting together back-to-back strong seasons while operating outside the recruiting footprint typically occupied by the Big Ten’s blue bloods.

Another anonymous coach credited Illinois’ player evaluation process and roster-building philosophy as a major reason for the program’s rise: “They evaluate great. They know what fits for them,” the coach said. “They do a great job of not swinging for a home run every time they recruit only to lose guys to Ohio State in some one-on-one battle. They have no business doing that. They’re super aware of that.”

Moreover, the 2026 season will be a pivotal one for Illinois, as they attempt to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. The Illini are coming off a 2025 season that included a top-10 ranking early in the year before injuries and inconsistency derailed momentum midway through conference play.

Illinois still closed strong however, defeating Northwestern in the regular-season finale before taking down Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. Replacing quarterback Luke Altmyer is one of the biggest storylines entering the fall, but veteran transfer Katin Houser is expected to lock down the starting role after arriving from East Carolina.

Illinois also added veteran receiver Eddie Kasper from Illinois State to strengthen their offense. Still, much of Illinois’ ceiling may once again depend on the trenches. According to opposing coaches around the conference, the Illini defensive line has already earned the respect typically reserved for the Big Ten’s perennial powers. We’ll see if it leads them to glory.

Athlon Sports took an in-depth look at Illinois’ 2026 season in their College Football Preview magazine. Fans can order the magazine by clicking HERE.