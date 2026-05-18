Big Ten power rankings: CBS Sports reveals updated list post-spring

The latest Big Ten power rankings are in from CBS Sports following the spring practice season. The conference is pretty loaded again this eason as the conference itself looks for a fourth straight national title.

They’ll have a good chance too! Ohio State, Oregon and Indiana are most likely going to be in the conversation. But there are other teams that want to climb the Big Ten ranks and shake things up!

There are new faces in familiar places as well. With all of that in mind, let’s take a look at the current Big Ten power rankings from CBS Sports.

The Buckeyes top the Big Ten power rankings from CBS after the spring session. It’s hard not to pick Ohio State at the top considering what they bring back.

Despite their losses on defense to the NFL, QB Julian Sayin, RB Bo Jackson and, of course, WR Jeremiah Smith lead the offense. Transfers like Qua Russaw will really help the defense and this team contend for the conference and another national title.

The Ducks bring back QB Dante Moore and bring in transfer Dylan Raiola to bolster the room. A healthy Evan Stewart at WR should help as well.

Dan Lanning knows how to recruit and hit the portal, but it’s up to him to manage the staff after losing both 2025 coordinators to head coaching gigs. Still, when it comes to the Big Ten Power Rankings, they are a rightful No. 2. Lanning is 17-1 in Big Ten games in the regular season.

The reigning national champions are behind two other teams in these Big Ten power rankings from CBS Sports. There’s a good amount of roster turnover for Curt Cignetti and crew, btu they proved so far they can reload and not have to rebuild.

Josh Hoover takes over at QB after coming in from TCU, so that;s the leadliner in their transfer class. WR Nick Marsh will help out as well. Still, it’s unfair to expect another 16-0 national title season in 2026-27. But, we shall see how far Year 3 can go from Cignetti.

Next in the Big Ten power rankings from CBS Sports are the Trojans. USC might be a little high for some people’s liking, but this looks like a really solid team on paper.

Lincoln Riley hasn’t really gotten over the hump out west, but brings back QB Jayden Maiava under center, the biggest key. The WR room is good and USC brings back 15 starters. Like every year though, Riley’s defense needs to be up to snuff.

Kyle Whittingham takes over as head coach and sophomore QB Bryce Underwood is back under center. That’s the good news.

There really is no bad news when it comes to the top five teams in the Big Ten power rankings. BUt it’s a matter of if this new-look Wolverines squad, with a different attitude and scheme, can vault quickly up the conference ladder after an uneven two years under Sherrone Moore. One thing’s for sure, Whittingham knows how to win.

Matt Campbell takes over for James Franklin and brought QB Rocco Becht, among others, with him from Iowa State. Now that he has more resources than he’s ever had, Campbell could really excel in State College.

Plus, with a manageable schedule, Penn State might climb the Big Ten power rankings fast this season. But make no mistake, Campbell will have pressure to deliver what Franklin couldn’t: a national little.

Washington is in the middle tier of the Big Ten power rankings here. They have a solid roster back, starting with QB Demond Williams Jr. after a wild transfer portal saga.

Four offensive line starters are back as well, so the protection should be good. But they’ll have to replace WR Denzel Boston and a RB group that was deep in 2025.

Seven Hawkeyes were selected in the NFL Draft so it’s on Kirk Ferentz to replace that talent in 2026. There are questions if they can replicate that type of success, so Iowa is in the middle of the Big Ten power rankings.

But that seems just about right as it seems they are good for seven to nine wins every year! Once again though, they have to figure out QB. It’s a battle between Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinsky.

As CBS Sports pointed out, this could be a transition year for Illinois. So, they come in at No. 9 in the Big Ten power rankings. The offense could look completely different too.

ECU transfer Katin Houser is expected to start under center. Former Montana coach Bobby Hauck is the new OC for a unit that only brought back three starters from 2025. We’ll see if the defense comes out ahead too.

Nerbaska underwent some changes too, with the aforementioned Raiola going to Oregon after starting at QB the last two years. Anthony Colandrea comes in to replace him.

Still, Matt Rhule has a solid foundation in Lincoln. But to climb the Big Ten power rankings, they’re going to actually have to prove it on the field. It’s Year 3, which is the magic year for Rhule, so it’s a wait and see approach.

11. Minnesota

12. Northwestern

13. UCLA

14. Maryland

15. Wisconsin

16. Rutgers

17. Michigan State

18. Purdue