Blake Wong intel ahead of decision: Teams standing out going into commitment

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- WOMEN'S SPORTS Top 2028 recruit Kenna Hunt talks Ohio State, Clemson and more
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Ohio State impresses a pair of touted 2028 offensive tackles
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING A day at Ohio State has Buckeyes quickly emerging for touted 2028 TE Theo Schott
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Ohio State offers Safety Jordan Darren Djila, teammate of DGG
More Ohio State Buckeyes News
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Save the drama: Ohio State's longest commit Jamier Brown reviews pledge
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
California intel: Big weekend ahead as frontrunners firm up with top recruits
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Intel: Top women's basketball recruits set visits
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Rivals300 CB Monsanna Torbert had it down to two – then an ACC program made its move
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING