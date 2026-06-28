Breaking down DL Marcus Fakatou's top programs ahead of Monday commitment

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Ohio State intel: Buckeyes trending for another top target as they lock in another elite class
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Prediction: Ohio State setting the pace for another 2027 blue-chipper
- ON3 FOOTBALL College quarterback standouts from the 2026 Manning Passing Academy
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITINGElite OL Caden Moss is a Buckeye: 'There is no better place than Ohio State'