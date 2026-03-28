Breaking down the top offensive line classes early on in the 2027 cycle

There’s no shortage of touted offensive linemen in the 2027 cycle and the trenches will once again serve as the backbone to myriad recruiting classes across the nation.

Some teams have already made some serious headway with recruiting offensive line talent. Five teams already have multiple pledges on the OL from interior linemen or tackles that rank inside the top 50 at their position.

Rivals is breaking down the top offensive line classes in the 2027 cycle, as of March 27:

Oklahoma

There may not be an offensive line coach that’s as highly-touted as Bill Bedenbaugh. The Sooners have long recruited the trenches well and that’s already the case once again this cycle.

Sept. 25 was a massive day for Oklahoma on the recruiting trail. It started with Fort Gibson (Okla.) five-star OT Cooper Hackett flipping his commitment from Texas Tech to the Sooners. He now ranks as the No. 6 recruit and No. 2 OT in the nation, per the Rivals300.

Hackett told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong that he took “a good chunk less” on the NIL front to flip to the Sooners instead of stick with TTU.

“If I’m in the NFL which is what I want to do overall, that money is not going to matter and I’m going to bet on myself a good amount of the time and that’s what I’m doing,” Hackett said.

Later that day, Bixby (Okla.) four-star OT Kaeden Penny joined the fold. His stock is also on the rise and he now checks in as the No. 20 recruit and No. 4 tackle, per Rivals.

Those two will headline Oklahoma’s class all the way to December. They’ve since been flanked by Southlake (Texas) Carroll three-star OT Luke Wilson and Andover (Kan.) three-star IOL Tyson Ross.

Ohio State

Buckeyes OL coach Tyler Bowen continues to make his presence felt on the recruiting trail, too. Ohio State is already on its way to signing another elite class and three interior offensive linemen are among the nine commits in the mix early on.

The headliner is Liberty Center (Ohio) four-star IOL Kellen Wymer, the No. 31 recruit and No. 3 IOL in the Rivals300. He joined the class at the beginning of November and his stock has only risen since.

“Wymer is an elite athlete on the offensive line. I think there’s a case to be made that he might be the most natural mover and explosive mover of all the offensive linemen nationally. He can really, really scoot at the second level,” Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power said of Wymer earlier this year.

Wymer is flanked by Richmond (Va.) Mills Godwin three-star IOL Brody McNeel and Saint Clairsville (Ohio) three-star IOL Mason Wilt. They are the No. 24 and 38 interior linemen in the cycle, respectively.

Multiple schools with two big OL pledges early

Georgia: Atlanta Langston Hughes four-star offensive tackle Kelsey Adams joined the UGA class while on campus back in the fall. He’s the No. 13 OT in the nation. Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Lucy Beckham three-star OT Ty Johnson is a new addition to the class after making a commitment on March 21.

Oregon: At the beginning of February, the Ducks landed both of their commitments on the OL thus far. Anaheim (Calif.) Servite four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder, the No. 14 OT in the cycle, and Turlock (Calif.) three-star OT Avery Michael each joined the fold.

Texas A&M: The defensive back group steals the headlines for A&M’s top-10 class, but a pair of in-state blue-chip tackles are also key pieces to the puzzle. Tyler (Texas) Legacy four-star OT DeMarrion Johnson has been committed to the Aggies since August, while San Antonio Roosevelt four-star OT Kaeden Scott committed earlier this year in January. Scott is the No. 15 OT in the nation, while Johnson checks in at No. 19 at the position.