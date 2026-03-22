Bryce Hepner details difficultly of beating former Ohio State Paddy Gallagher at NCAA Wrestling Championships

North Carolina All-American Bryce Hepner finally made the NCAA Wrestling Championships, but when it came to his final match, he had a familiar foe. Former Ohio State and St. Edward HS teammate Paddy Gallagher stood in his way for 7th place at 165 pounds, which ended up being a 9-1 major decision for Hepner.

It took awhile for Hepner to truly showcase his abilities as he was in and out of the Buckeye lineup for five years, while also battling injuries. Once he got his shot with the Tar Heels, he became an All-American and had to beat a good friend along the way.

“Obviously, I’m proud of myself and I’m proud of the way that I competed,” Hepner said. “I wish I could have showcased that in a different arena, where it wasn’t against Paddy, because obviously him and I have a very strong relationship. We battled for 15 years and not against each other, right?

“Against the harshness of the world, we battled together, you know, 15 years of wrestling in the way that we did it, most of the stuff I wouldn’t wish on anybody. So I have nothing but positive things to say about Paddy. And like I said, I wish I could have showcased it a little bit more with some other opponents.”

When it came time to make a choice about the 2025-26 campaign, Hepner elected to transfer and forge a new path. While he didn’t necessarily want to have to go through Gallagher to accomplish his goals, beating Ohio State themselves was in the back of his head.

“I think there was a little bit in the back of my head of, you know, I kind of want to show these OSU guy a little bit. There’s no, there’s no malicious intent there,” Hepner said. “Like, it’s my first NCAAs, I didn’t give up a takedown the entire tournament … You can’t lead me out of the conversation with being one of the best scramblers in the country. I don’t think you can say that. So next year, they said it was my last year out there, I got one more year of eligibility. So next year, I think whether I’m at ‘65 or ‘74, whoever’s at the top of that bracket is in trouble, they will have a bad matchup with me.”

Hepner finished 19-6 and is now 48-21 in his career. With a 7th year around the corner, the Tar Heels have a returning All-American gunning for the top of the podium in 2027.

“So just excited moving forward, really excited moving forward, and nothing but gratitude to express towards all the staff at UNC, the fans, everybody on my team, just super grateful for them,” Hepner said. “They gave me a lot of amnesty this year because I’m kind of an asshole sometimes, you can see it in my matches. I celebrate too much sometimes, but it’s because I care about the sport. It’s not because I’m a bad person or anything.

“I just really care and I hate losing. I like winning, but yeah, the coaches did everything they needed to do to get me exactly where I needed to be, and I’m nothing but grateful for that.”