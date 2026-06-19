California intel: Big weekend ahead as frontrunners firm up with top recruits

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- RIVALS Intel: Top women's basketball recruits set visits
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Rivals300 CB Monsanna Torbert had it down to two – then an ACC program made its move
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Big Ten recruiting battles heating up as teams close out official visit season
- ON3 FOOTBALLAaron Murray ranks Top 10 quarterbacks entering 2026 college football season
More Ohio State Buckeyes News
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Four-star QB Josiah Boyd lands new offer from Ohio State, 'this one is very special'
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
'You can’t go wrong with anything about Texas': TE Brock Williams talks Longhorns' pledge
ON3 FOOTBALL
Big Ten, SEC release new statement on Protect College Sports Act in response to Maria Cantwell comments
ON3 FOOTBALL
Paul Finebaum calls out politicians behind Protect College Sports Act 'out to get' Big Ten, SEC
ON3 FOOTBALL