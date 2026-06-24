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Rivals Football Recruiting

California intel on top 2028 prospects: New frontrunners and contenders emerge after visits

adamgorney
Adam Gorney

National Reporter, rivals

@adamgorney6h0members liked this
Reporting for
Austin Attalah, Gaige Weddle and Lincoln Fa'alafi afi

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