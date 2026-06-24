California intel on top 2028 prospects: New frontrunners and contenders emerge after visits

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Highly-ranked CB Jermaine Cobbins hopes to see SEC, Big Ten games this fall
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING LSU, Miami and Ohio State have emerged as early favorites for elite 2028 WR Madoxx Davis
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Ohio State's 2027 class: where Fakatou, Torbert, Moss, May and Sales stand right now
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Inside 4-star Gaige Weddle's top three - and others that can move up
More Ohio State Buckeyes News
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
5-star shakeup: Predictions and intel regarding the nation's top 2027 recruits as decisions loom
WOMEN'S SPORTS
Top 2028 recruit Tara Nachbar talks Kentucky, Michigan State and more
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Ohio State offer a "dream" for TE Landon Dawson
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF
Big Ten College Football Playoff picture for 2026: Best bets, serious contenders and dark horse
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING