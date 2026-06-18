CBS Sports predicts 2026 win-loss record for all 18 Big Ten programs

With just under 80 days remaining until the 2026 college football season kicks off, CBS Sports has predicted the win-loss record for all 18 Big Ten programs.

CBS is calling its shot in mid-June that three programs from the conference will win at least 10 regular season games and reach the College Football Playoff; No. 3 seed Oregon, No. 6 seed Indiana, and No. 8 seed Ohio State. It also predicting that nine other Big Ten programs will appear in bowl games, while six are projected to miss the postseason.

The projected win-loss records, along with game-by-game predictions, for all 18 Big Ten programs are below.

Wins: Boise State, at Oklahoma State, Portland State, at USC, UCLA, Nebraska, at Illinois, Northwestern, Michigan, at Michigan State, Washington

Loss: at Ohio State

CBS predicts that Oregon will be the best team in the Big Ten this season, and will punch its ticket to a third consecutive College Football Playoff. The Ducks’ lone loss is projected to be on the road against Ohio State, although Oregon knocked off the Buckeyes 35-28 in its last game at Ohio Stadium (2021).

Wins: North Texas, Howard, Western Kentucky, Northwestern, Ohio State, at Rutgers, at Nebraska, Minnesota, USC, Purdue

Losses: at Michigan, at Washington

Although Indiana has lost just two total games through the first two seasons of the Curt Cignetti era, CBS projects that the Hoosiers will lose two regular season games in 2026. Both of these losses are forecasted on the road (at Michigan and at Washington), although the Hoosiers are tabbed to pick up a big-time home victory over Ohio State.

Wins: Ball State, Kent State, Illinois, at Iowa, Maryland, at USC, Oregon, Northwestern, at Nebraska, Michigan

Losses: at Texas, at Indiana

Ohio State ran the gauntlet in the 2025 regular season, finishing with a perfect 12-0 en route to the Big Ten Championship Game. CBS is projecting that the Buckeyes lose their non-conference matchup at Texas, however, along with their road game against the defending National Champions. Ohio State is, however, still projected to appear in the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season.

Wins: Northern Illinois, Iowa State, Northern Iowa, at Washington, at Michigan, Wisconsin, at Northwestern, Purdue, Nebraska

Losses: Ohio State, at Minnesota, at Illinois

Iowa has won at least eight games in nine of its past 10 (non-COVID) seasons, and that trend is projected to continue this year. CBS has the Hawkeyes compiling a 9-3 regular season record with strong wins against Washington and Michigan. Its losses are picked to come against Ohio State, Minnesota, and Illinois.

Wins: Marshall, at Temple, Buffalo, Wisconsin, at Northwestern, Purdue, Minnesota, Rutgers, at Maryland

Losses: USC, at Michigan, at Washington

The 2026 season will mark the first of the Matt Campbell era at Penn State. The Nittany Lions will enjoy a favorable schedule, and are projected to finish with a 9-3 (6-3) record. Just two of their six projected Big Ten victories would be coming against a team that made a bowl game last season (Northwestern and Minnesota), with losses projected to come against USC, Michigan, and Washington.

Wins: San Jose State, Fresno State, Louisiana, at Rutgers, Washington, at Penn State, at Wisconsin, Maryland, at UCLA

Losses: Oregon, Ohio State, at Indiana

If USC fails to make the College Football Playoff in year five of the Lincoln Riley era, a lot of people are going to be upset. The Trojans are projected to finish with a 9-3 record, losing all three of their marquee games against Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana.

Wins: Washington State, Utah State, Eastern Washington, at Nebraska, Minnesota, at Purdue, Penn State, at Michigan State, Indiana

Losses: at USC, Iowa, at Oregon

CBS projects that the Washington Huskies, led by third-year head coach Jedd Fisch, will finish with a 9-3 regular season record for the second consecutive season. With star quarterback Demond Williams at the helm, they are picked to pull a massive upset and down the defending National Champions at home. They, however, are tabbed to lose three conference games against USC, Iowa, and Oregon.

Wins: UAB, Duke, Southeastern Illinois, Purdue, at Maryland, Nebraska, at Northwestern, Iowa

Losses: at Ohio State, at Michigan State, Oregon, at UCLA

After coming so close to reaching the College Football Playoff in 2024, it doesn’t appear as if CBS has any hope in the Illini reaching that goal in 2026. Illinois is projected to rack up quality wins over Duke and Iowa, but aren’t picked to win any of their games against Big Ten teams that made the CFP last season. An 8-4 record would give Illinois its fourth eight-win campaign under head coach Bret Bielema.

Wins: Western Michigan, UTEP, at Minnesota, Penn State, Indiana, at Rutgers, Michigan State, UCLA

Losses: Oklahoma, Iowa, at Oregon, at Ohio State

The 2026 season marks a new era for Michigan football, as it is now led by former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham following Sherrone Moore‘s dismissal. Many are expecting the Wolverines to immediately return to national relevance under Whittingham, but CBS Sports doesn’t feel the same. They have Michigan losing ‘The Game’, along with its marquee matchups against Oklahoma, Oregon, and Iowa.

Wins: San Diego State, Purdue, at Maryland, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Nevada, Illinois

Losses: at California, at Oregon, at Minnesota, at Michigan, USC

A 7-5 regular season record for UCLA would mark a strong launching point for the Bob Chesney era in Los Angeles. After posting a combined 8-16 record over the past two seasons, winning seven games in 2026 would certainly be strong. The Bruins play a relatively tame conference schedule, but aren’t projected to knock off Oregon, Minnesota, Michigan, or USC.

Wins: Western Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers, at Maryland, at Purdue, Minnesota

Losses: Notre Dame, at Penn State, at UCLA, USC, at Iowa

Wisconsin‘s 2026 season is extremely important for Luke Fickell‘s job security. Guiding the Badgers back to a bowl game for the first time in two seasons would be a small step forward, although that might not even be enough to guarantee another season at the helm in Madison. The Badgers aren’t picked to win any of their marquee matchups against Notre Dame, Penn State, or USC.

Wins: Ohio, Bowling Green, North Dakota, at Michigan State, Maryland, at Rutgers

Losses: Indiana, at Oregon, Washington, at Illinois, Ohio State, at Iowa

A 6-6 record for Nebraska following Matt Rhule‘s offseason extension would be a massive kick in the gut for the Huskers. Nebraska faces a gauntlet of a conference schedule, and isn’t projected to win any of its six games against programs that reached a bowl game/CFP last season.

Wins: Eastern Illinois, Akron, at Purdue, UCLA, Northwestern

Losses: Mississippi State, at Washington, Michigan, Iowa, at Indiana, at Penn State, at Wisconsin

Minnesota has flown under the radar a bit with back-to-back 8-5 seasons under head coach P.J. Fleck, but a challenging conference schedule has CBS Sports projecting the under on a third consecutive eight-win campaign. While the Gophers are picked to knock off UCLA and Northwestern, they aren’t tabbed to pull an upset against the likes of Washington, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, or Penn State.

Wins: South Dakota, Colorado, Ball State, Rutgers

Losses: at Indiana, Penn State, at Michigan State, at Oregon, Iowa, at Minnesota, at Ohio State, Illinois

Head coach David Braun has led Northwestern to bowl victories in two of his three seasons at the helm. CBS Sports, however, does not project the Wildcats to reach that stage again this season. Northwestern is projected to finish with its worst record of the Braun era, losing eight of nine conference games.

Wins: UMass, at Boston College, Howard, Michigan State

Losses: USC, Indiana, at Maryland, at Northwestern, Michigan, at Wisconsin, Nebraska, at Penn State

Boasting a projected 4-8 record, it would mark the fifth season in head coach Greg Schiano‘s seven-year tenure that the Scarlet Knights failed to reach bowl eligibility. While given wins over the likes of Boston College and Michigan State, there is no confidence in Rutgers to punch up in what is a loaded Big Ten Conference this season.

Wins: Hampton, at UConn, Rutgers

Losses: Virginia Tech, UCLA, at Nebraska, at Ohio State, Illinois, Wisconsin, at USC, at Purdue, Penn State

A 3-9 record would almost be a death sentence for Mike Locksley‘s tenure at Maryland. Since taking over the program full-time in 2019, the Terrapins are a lowly 36-44 with three bowl appearances. They are one of four Big Ten programs projected to finish with a dreadful 1-8 record against conference opponents.

Wins: Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Northwestern

Losses: at Notre Dame, Nebraska, at Wisconsin, Illinois, at UCLA, at Michigan, Washington, Oregon, at Rutgers

CBS Sports has little confidence in the first season of the Pat Fitzgerald era at Michigan State, as the Spartans are forecasted to finish with a 3-9 (1-8) record. It would mark the fifth consecutive season that Michigan State has missed a bowl game, which would be its longest streak of that kind since it missed 17 consecutive postseasons from 1966-1983.

Wins: Indiana State, Wake Forest, Maryland

Losses: at UCLA, Notre Dame, at Illinois, Minnesota, Washington, at Penn State, at Iowa, Wisconsin, at Indiana

Finally, the Purdue Boilermakers sit at the bottom of CBS Sports’ Big Ten projections. After winning one game in 2024 and two games in 2025, three wins in 2026 would be a (small) improvement for the program. They’re projected to knock off the ACC’s Wake Forest and Maryland, but lose their other eight games against Big Ten programs.