CBS Sports ranks 12 toughest schedules for 2026 College Football Playoff contenders

Thanks to conference realignment in the sport of college football, regular season schedules for some of the sports’ biggest programs are more difficult than ever before.

College Football Playoff contenders such as Texas, Oklahoma, and Ohio State will play some of the toughest regular season schedules in recent history. There isn’t one schedule in all of P4 football that you can call a cakewalk. Looking ahead to the college football season, CBS Sports ranked the hardest regular season schedules amongst the sports biggest contenders to win the 2027 College Football Playoff National Championship.

CBS Sports’ full list is below.

Schedule: Texas State, Ohio State, UTSA, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, LSU, Arkansas, Texas A&M

Months before the 2026 season kicks off, CBS has labeled Texas‘ schedule the toughest among College Football Playoff contenders. The Longhorns are slated to face four teams that made the CFP last season (Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M), along with three programs that hired new coaches this offseason (Florida, LSU, and Arkansas). Longhorn quarterback Arch Manning will enter the season as one of the perennial Heisman favorites, and he will have a gauntlet of a schedule to go up against.

Schedule: UTEP, Michigan, New Mexico, Georgia, Texas, Kentucky, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Florida, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Missouri

The other half of the Red River Rivalry, Oklahoma, is tabbed with the second-hardest schedule among CFP contender. The Sooners look to make it back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances for the first time since they made it three consecutive years (2017-2019). In order to do so, Oklahoma will have to go through the likes of a new-look Michigan, Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M. OU won five ranked games last season en route to the CFP.

Schedule: Ball State, Texas, Kent State, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Indiana, USC, Oregon, Northwestern, Nebraska, Michigan

Ohio State‘s quest to repeat as National Champions last season came up short, as it fell to Miami in the Cotton Bowl Classic. As the Buckeyes look to return to the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive year, they’ll have to knock off the other top-four teams in the Big Ten Conference (Indiana, Oregon, Michigan, and USC). Last year, Ohio State avoided three of those four teams. Ohio State will also once again face Texas in an early-season non-conference clash.

Schedule: Western Michigan, Oklahoma, UTEP, Iowa, Minnesota, Penn State, Indiana, Rutgers, Michigan State, Oregon, UCLA, Ohio State

The first year of the Kyle Whittingham era at Michigan will see the Wolverines face some big-time opponents, including Oklahoma, Indiana, Oregon, and Ohio State in ‘The Game’. Michigan is seeking a return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2023, when it downed Washington to win its first National Championship since 1997. Michigan will look for some big-time improvement from quarterback Bryce Underwood, who looks to take the next step into stardom.

Schedule: Louisville, Charlotte, LSU, Florida, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Texas, Auburn, Georgia, Oklahoma, Wofford, Mississippi State

Ole Miss heads into the regular season without Lane Kiffin at the helm for the first time 2019. Year one of the Pete Golding era will see the Rebels face off against the likes of Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Louisville. Their biggest game of the season, without a doubt, though will be against Kiffin and LSU to open SEC play on Sept. 19. Ole Miss is seeking a second consecutive trip to the CFP for the first time in program history.

Schedule: Missouri State, Arizona State, Kentucky, LSU, Arkansas, Missouri, The Citadel, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas

The 2025 season was a resounding success for the Texas A&M Aggies, as they opened the season with an 11-0 record and punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. The season ended on a bit of a downer, however, as they scored just three points in a 10-3 loss to Miami in the First Round. As A&M looks to reach the Playoff once again, it will have to go through the likes of LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Schedule: Clemson, Louisiana Tech, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, McNeese, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Auburn, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas

As mentioned earlier, LSU‘s schedule will revolve around its SEC opener against Ole Miss. In what will serve as a homecoming game for Lane Kiffin, it will likely go down as one of the most anticipated games in recent history. Other than that matchup, however, the Tigers will clash with the likes of Clemson, Texas A&M, Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee as they look to return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.

Schedule: San Jose State, Fresno State, Louisiana, Rutgers, Oregon, Washington, Penn State, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Indiana, Maryland, UCLA

USC‘s schedule starts off rather easily, but quickly ramps up with conference games against CFP contenders such as Oregon, Washington, Ohio State, and Indiana. The Trojans, heading into year five of the Lincoln Riley era, are finally looking to break through and punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff for the first time ever. To be able to do so, it will have to rack up some big wins over some of the aforementioned teams.

Schedule: Tennessee State, Western Kentucky, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Georgia Tech

The reigning SEC Champion Georgia Bulldogs are seeking their fifth College Football Playoff appearance in six years under head coach Kirby Smart. In order to do so, Georgia will have to go through some big-time SEC contenders, such as Oklahoma, a resurgent Vanderbilt, Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, and ACC’s Georgia Tech. They are seeking their third National Championship of the CFP era, which would tie them with Alabama for most in that span.

Schedule: East Carolina, Kentucky, Florida State, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M, LSU, Vanderbilt, Chattanooga, Auburn

Year three at Alabama will be extremely important for head coach Kalen DeBoer, who just signed an extension with the program. The Crimson Tide have failed to advance to the Semifinals of the College Football Playoff in both years of the 12-team bracket, which has been deemed unacceptable by many fans. This season, Alabama will have to go through teams such as Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M, LSU, and Vanderbilt in SEC play to potentially reach that point.

Schedule: Boise State, Oklahoma State, Portland State, USC, UCLA, Nebraska, Illinois, Northwestern, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Washington

Oregon came just one game short of reaching the National Championship Game last season for the first time since 2014. The Ducks will certainly have revenge on their mind in 2026, and will have an opportunity to take that out on strong Big Ten teams such as USC, Illinois, Ohio State, Michigan, and Washington. Dan Lanning‘s program is seeking a third consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Schedule: North Texas, Howard, Western Kentucky, Northwestern, Rutgers, Nebraska, Ohio State, Michigan, Minnesota, USC, Washington, Purdue

Finally, the reigning National Champions round out CBS’ list. As the Hoosiers look to repeat, they will have to face some Big Ten contenders in Ohio State, Michigan, USC, and Washington. Indiana and head coach Curt Cignetti will have a target on its back all season long, as everybody looks to knock off the champs. Without Fernando Mendoza, time will tell whether or not the Hoosiers can recreate last year’s magic once again.