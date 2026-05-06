CBS Sports ranks 26 most important college football transfers in 2026
CBS Sports ranked the 26 most important transfers in college football ahead of the 2026 season. Player movement in college sports is always fascinating and this year is no exception.
Quarterbacks are the most impactful, so you’ll see them at the top of CBS’ list. But there are other impact positions as these players will certainly make a difference in their new spot.
So without further ado, let’s dive into the most impactful transfers in college football this year. We start at the top.
1. Sam Leavitt, QB – Arizona State to LSU
Leavitt comes in as the most important transfer in college football, joining Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge. He had a successful tenure at Arizona State, but Kiffin was certainly going to go after an established quarterback in the portal, and he couldn’t get his guy Trinidad Chambliss from Ole Miss.
Funny enough, this is the third school for Leavitt after spending one year at Michigan State. He was limited to seven games in 2025, but in 2024, he threw for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 61.7% completion percentage. He’ll be the key for LSU’s CFP hopes.
2. Josh Hoover, QB – TCU to Indiana
How do you fill the shoes of a Heisman winner who won a national championship on an undefeated team? You probably don’t. But Hoover transferred to Indiana anyway, leaving TCU.
Hoover was very solid for the Horned Frogs and is the veteran QB Curt Cignetti needs in what should be a transition year; although the Hoosiers could be competing for the Big Ten again. Hoover, in 36 games, has 9,629 yards, 71 touchdowns, 33 interceptions and a 65.2% completion percentage.
3. Darian Mensah, QB – Duke to Miami
Mensah was an impactful transfer this cycle, but this is his third team in three seasons. He went from Tulane, after a great year, to Duke to have another great year.
Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils were certainly rolling, but Mensah ended up packing his bags for South Florida to join a national title contender and replaces Carson Beck. In 27 games, Mensah has 6,696 yards, 56 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 66.5% completion percentage.
4. Cam Coleman, WR – Auburn to Texas
Talk about an impactful transfer here. Arch Manning gets a stud of a weapon in 2026 as Coleman comes in from Auburn. Expect high value production.
Being the top option in Steve Sarkisian’s offense could make his numbers explode and Coleman will be key to helping Texas chase a national title. Coleman has 93 career catches for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns.
5. Mateen Ibirogba, DL – Wake Forest to Texas Tech
After playing just four games in 2024, Ibirogba broke out in 2025 for Wake Forest. It certainly enticed Texas Tech to get him in the transfer portal to reload their elite defense.
Last year. Ibirogba had 21 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass deflection and one forced fumble. He should be even better for one of the Big 12’s best.
6. John Henry Daley, EDGE – Utah to Michigan
Daley followed Kyle Whittingham to Michigan via the transfer portal this cycle. Going from BYU to Utah was certainly something, but he became an established pass rusher for the Utes last season.
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Now, he’ll be key for the Michigan defense in 2026 as the Wolverines look to rise back up the ranks of the Big Ten. Last year, Daley logged 48 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one pass deflection and two forced fumbles.
7. Terrance Green, DL – Oregon to Alabama
Green bolted from Oregon to Alabama in the transfer portal, going cross country. But, he should make an instant impact for the Crimson Tide in 2026.
He spent three seasons with the Ducks before electing to transfer. While Green’s numbers aren’t gaudy (22 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack), he should be a great run defender in the middle of Alabama’s defensive line.
8. Jontez Williams, CB – Iowa State to USC
Williams was limited to five games last season, but at his best, he’s one of the better defensive teams in college football. USC should be glad they landed him in the transfer portal to bolster their secondary.
In 2024, his last full season, WIlliams had 46 tackles, two tackles for loss, four interceptions and five pass deflections. He logged an interception last season before his season was cut short.
9. Earl Little Jr., S – Florida State to Ohio State
Little is headed to his third team over the course of five years of college football. Having played for Alabama and Florida State, Little will finish his career at Ohio State as he helps the Buckeyes’ defense reload.
Little, despite being well traveled, had a career year in 2025. He finished with 76 tackles, two tackles for loss, four interceptions, two pass deflections and two forced fumbles.
10. Jacarrius Peak, OT – NC State to South Carolina
Peak only had to cross state lines in the transfer portal, but he should be an impactful lineman for the Gamecocks in 2026. However, he did miss all of spring with an injury.
Still, Shane Beamer said the left tackle is ahead of schedule in his recovery. For South Carolina, that’s the best case considering Peak was regarded as the top tackle in the country to hit the portal.
CBS ranks 26 most important transfers
11. Byrum Brown, QB – USF to Auburn
12. A.J. Harris, CB – Penn State to Indiana
13. Princewill Umanmielen, EDGE – Ole Miss to LSU
14. Damon Wilson II, EDGE – Missouri to Miami
15. D.J. McKinney, CB – Colorado to Notre Dame
16. Isaiah Horton, WR – Alabama to Texas A&M
17. Xavier Gilliam, DL – Penn State to Tennessee
18. Nick Marsh, WR – Michigan State to Indiana
19. Ethan Grunkemeyer, QB – Penn State to Virginia Tech
20. Da’Shawn Womack, EDGE – Ole Miss to Auburn
21. Kolt Dieterich, OT – Sam Houston State to Washington
22. Isiah Canion, WR – Georgia Tech to Georgia
23. Cayden Lee, WR – Ole Miss to Missouri
24. Justice Haynes, RB – Michigan to Georgia Tech
25. Carius Curne, OT – LSU to Ole Miss
26. Terry Moore, S – Duke to Ohio State