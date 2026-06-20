CBS Sports ranks Top-10 backup quarterbacks for 2026 college football season

In the physical sport of college football, having a serviceable backup quarterback could make or break your season. One injury could derail everything.

For example, last season, Ole Miss‘ Austin Simmons went down early in the season with an injury. Luckily for the Rebels, a Division II transfer backup quarterback by the name of Trinidad Chambliss stepped up in a major way in relief. Chambliss went on to lead the Rebels to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history and was named Second Team All-SEC.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

In no particular order, CBS Sports has named the top 10 backup quarterbacks in the sport for this upcoming season. While some of the players bring loads of experience in their roles (Oregon‘s Dylan Raiola and Arizona State‘s Mikey Keene), others are included for what they could possibly be in the future (Alabama‘s Austin Mack/Keelon Russell and Houston‘s Keisean Henderson).

Career Stats: 12 G, 21/35 CMP/ATT (60.0 CMP%), 301 YDS, 3 TD, 0 INT, 25.1 Y/G

Utah‘s Byrd Ficklin was used more as a runner in his first season at Utah, but served as a valuable member of the offense alongside Big 12 Newcomer of the Year quarterback Devon Dampier. The Muskogee, OK native rushed for 513 yards and 10 touchdowns as a freshman. He rushed for 150-plus yards in two games (151 vs. Colorado and 166 vs. Baylor), and will serve as one of the most talented Swiss Army knives in the sport this season.

Career Stats: 31 G, 583/969 CMP/ATT (60.2 CMP%), 6,938 YDS, 38 TD, 29 INT, 223.8 Y/G

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi made his way to Michigan this offseason via the Transfer Portal. He makes his way to Ann Arbor following four seasons at Colorado State, in which he passed for nearly 7,000 yards with 38 touchdowns. Alongside Arizona State‘s Mikey Keene, he is one of two backups on this list who have appeared in 30-plus career games. He’ll serve as Bryce Underwood‘s backup in year one of the Kyle Whittingham era.

Career Stats: N/A

Houston‘s Keisean Henderson is the lone incoming freshman on this list. Henderson, one of the highest-rated recruits in Cougar football history, was the No. 1-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2026 out of Legacy School of Sports Sciences (Spring, TX). He’ll serve as Conner Weigman‘s backup this season, but is seen as the future of the program. It’s a matter of when, not if, Henderson will get his chance to shine for the Cougars.

Career Stats: 18 G, 257/416 CMP/ATT (61.6 CMP%), 3,309 YDS, 29 TD, 13 INT, 183.8 Y/G

After losing his starting spot at Pittsburgh to star freshman Mason Heintschel, Eli Holstein entered the Transfer Portal and ended up at Virginia. Holstein is more than capable of being a starting FBS quarterback, but isn’t projected to beat out Missouri transfer quarterback Beau Pribula for the job this season. Across his lone two seasons at Pitt, Holstein passed for 3,309 yards and 29 touchdowns. After leading the Panthers to a 7-0 start to the 2024 season, they went just 4-6 in his next (and final) 10 games at the helm.

Career Stats: 39 G, 793/1,170 CMP/ATT (67.8 CMP%), 8,245 YDS, 65 TD, 28 INT, 211.4 Y/G

Mikey Keene, the most experienced backup on this list, is heading into his sixth collegiate football season with his fourth different program. After playing two seasons at UCF and two seasons at Fresno State, though, Keene did not see game action for Michigan last season. He looks to be the backup for Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley at Arizona State this season. Keene has appeared in 39 career games and has tossed for 65 touchdowns.

Career Stats: 2 G, 17/25 CMP/ATT (68.0 CMP%), 259 YDS, 2 TD, 0 INT, 129.5 Y/G

Auburn transfer Deuce Knight was brought in by Ole Miss via the Transfer Portal as a contingency plan. This was, of course, just in case star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss couldn’t get cleared for the 2026 season. Chambliss, after a long, winding road, finally got cleared, leaving Knight as the Rebels’ backup this season. Knight, a five-star recruit in the Class of 2025, appeared in just two games for the Tigers last season.

Career Stats (Mack): 5 G, 26/35 CMP/ATT (64.3 CMP%), 267 YDS, 3 TD, 0 INT, 53.4 Y/G

Career Stats (Russell): 2 G, 11/15 CMP/ATT (73.3 CMP%), 143 YDS, 2 TD, 0 INT, 71.5 Y/G

Whoever loses the starting quarterback battle between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell at Alabama will head to this list. Both players backed up Ty Simpson last season, and will finally get a chance to shine in 2026. Mack originally followed head coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington in 2025. Russell was the No. 2-ranked recruit in the Class of 2025. Mack has the slight edge experience-wise, but it seems to be a wide-open battle in Tuscaloosa.

Career Stats: 21 G, 315/520 CMP/ATT (60.58 CMP%), 4,251 YDS, 26 TD, 15 INT, 202.4 Y/G

Amari Odom, who played previously at Wofford and Kennesaw State, landed at Syracuse this offseason via the Transfer Portal. He’ll serve as backup to Steve Angeli. Angeli led Syracuse to a 3-1 record with a win over Clemson last season before suffering a season-ending injury. Odom has appeared in 21 career games over his three seasons of college football. He’s compiled 4,251 passing yards and 26 touchdowns.

Career Stats: 22 G, 456/660 CMP/ATT (69.1 CMP%), 4,819 YDS, 31 TD, 17 INT, 219.0 Y/G

Dylan Raiola is likely the most notable name on this list. The ex-Husker transferred to Oregon this offseason to sit behind future First Round NFL Draft pick Dante Moore. Raiola suffered a broken fibula nine games into the 2025 season, ending his tenure at Nebraska. While he didn’t quite bring long-awaited success back to the Cornhuskers, there is still more than enough time for him to rehab his image at Oregon. He is tabbed to be the Ducks’ starting quarterback in 2027.

Career Stats: 1 G, 0/2 CMP/ATT (0.0 CMP%), 0 YDS, 0 TD, 0 INT, 0.0 Y/G

Finally, Ohio State‘s Tavien St. Clair rounds out the list. Although St. Clair has appeared in just one career game and hasn’t completed a collegiate pass, he was the No. 4-ranked recruit in the Class of 2025. St. Clair is poised to be the Buckeyes’ quarterback of the future, but he will have one more season to learn from Julian Sayin as a backup in Columbus.