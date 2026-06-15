CBS Sports ranks Top 10 most talented college football units in 2026

CBS Sports ranked the Top 10 most talented position units across college football going into the 2026 season. It’s hard to find a better group of players than the ones assembled here.

These players could determine their team’s fates this season, whether that’s the CFP or beyond. Regardless of the team results, there’s a lot of NFL talent on this list.

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So without further ado, let’s dive into the best units in college football. We’ll start at No. 10 and work our way to the top!

10. Alabama secondary

To begin this list of units across college football, the Crimson Tide’s secondary gets some shine. Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee lead the crew but let’s not forget the others.

Keon Sabb and Bray Hubbard, especially the latter who’s getting NFL Draft buzz, are key. If Kane Wommack gets creative with this group, this might end up being Alabama’s best overall group.

9. Texas offensive line

This won’t be the first time you see a Texas unit on this list. They have one of the best offensive lines in college football led by potential first round picks Trevor Goosby (tackle) and Brandon Baker (guard).

Wake Forest transfer Melvin Siani should hold down the right tackle spot, giving Arch Manning solid protection on both ends. The pass protection is elite but it shouldn’t go unnoticed that this team is pretty good in the run blocking department.

8. Miami backfield

Darian Mensah put this unit over the top for Miami. The Duke QB was a high profile transfer this offseason, coming off a career year with the Blue Devils. Does this move put Miami over the top everyone else in college football?

Well, Mensah has help in RB Mark Fletcher, a bruising runner out of the backfield. Good luck tackling him or dealing with Fletcher not having the ball as Mensah rolls out. This duo could lead the Hurricanes to a national title.

7. Georgia linebackers

Kirby Smart continually produces NFL-level talent on his defenses, especially at the linebacker position. So it’s easy to see why this is the best LB unit in college football.

Raylen Wilson returns to lead the group in 2026 while Chris Cole and Justin Williams have developed nicely for the Bulldogs. Depth will be tested after Auburn transfer Amaris Williams was injured in spring practice.

6. Ole Miss backfield

The backfield, as previously mentioned, includes quarterbacks and running backs. So for Ole Miss’ unit, they have a great combination in QB Trinidad Chambliss and RB Kewan Lacy, who return in 2026.

Chambliss got a sixth-year of college football granted to him this fall and he’ll surely take advantage. Can these two lead the Rebels back to the CFP and beyond? It’s possible.

5. Indiana offensive line

It’s not fair to expect Indiana to trounce the rest of college football again, but the Hoosiers will be pretty darn good again. Their offensive line is arguably the best unit of big men up front in the sport.

Carter Smith anchors the line at the left tackle position and Indiana added Wisconsin’s Joe Brunner, who’s a versatile guard. They will be in charge of protecting transfer QB Josh Hoover, which is the biggest key to returning to the College Football Playoff.

4. Texas wide receivers

Texas bolstered this unit by adding Auburn transfer Cam Coleman as Arch Manning’s new primary target. However, this isn’t the best group of WRs in college football compared to another team, but they’re pretty darn good.

Ryan Wingo is back for the Longhorns in 2026 as well, so that’ll help the offense on both sides of the field. Emmett Mosley V could be a key contributor as the third wideout this fall.

3. Notre Dame secondary

You can’t go wrong with the Notre Dame secondary going into 2026. They are the third best overall unit in college football, per CBS Sports.

Led by corner Leonard Moore, you might want to think twice about throwing on this defense. Returning starter, Christian Gray will also patrol the secondary as well as transfer Jayden Sanders. But Moore is the star as he could be a potential top 10 pick in the NFL draft.

2. Oregon defensive line

Oregon has the most dominant unit on defense across college football, per this list from CBS Sports. What’s scary for opposing teams? All four starters across the line opted to return to Eugene rather than pursue the NFL this past spring.

A’Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti are a loaded group. The latter of the group led the team in sacks and tackles for loss in 2025, so good luck blocking these guys.

1. Ohio State wide receivers

Ohio State ranks out as the top unit in college football going into the 2026 season. Led by Heisman contender Jeremiah Smith, you can probably just stop right there.

Brandon Inniss goes into his senior year and will certainly be a factor. But we’d be lying if eyes weren’t on five-star freshman Chris Henry Jr., basically, the next Smith in a Buckeye uniform.