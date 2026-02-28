College basketball hot seat: ESPN insider reveals where Jake Diebler stands with Ohio State

Just three years ago, Jake Diebler looked like an excellent hire for Ohio State. After the firing of Chris Holtmann, Diebler took over to lead the Buckeyes in the interim and made a postseason push that made the future look bright. But things have gone south since then.

Ohio State went 17-15 in Diebler’s first season as the full-time head coach and is currently on the outside looking in to make the NCAA Tournament in his second full season. Many have speculated about Diebler’s future with Ohio State and if the school could look to move on.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello recently addressed the future of multiple head coaches in college basketball, including Diebler. Borzello seems to think Diebler is not going anywhere.

“It’s only two years into Jake Diebler’s tenure in Columbus, but the Buckeyes are squarely on the cutline for the NCAA tournament,” Borzello wrote. “If they don’t hear their name on Selection Sunday, that will be two years without a tournament appearance for Diebler, four years for the program as a whole. The latest word out of Columbus is that he’s probably safe for another season, but that could depend on what happens over the next three weeks. The school would be on the hook for just over $3 million.”

When Diebler took over for Ohio State, it was 14-11 and had just lost to Wisconsin to fall to 4-10 in league play. The Buckeyes rattled off six wins in their final eight games, including the Big Ten Tournament, to reach the NIT that year. They made the quarterfinals before losing to Georgia.

In March of 2024, On3’s Letterman Row reported details on the contract. The Buckeyes gave Diebler a five-year contract worth $2.5 million annually at the time. Per Sports Illustrated, Diebler is owed 65% of his remaining salary if he is fired by Ohio State without cause.

Diebler looking to make postseason

Ohio State is not safely in the tournament right now, as On3’s James Fletcher has it in the First Four in his most recent Bracketology. The Buckeyes have a chance to further strengthen their resume on Sunday.

Ohio State will take the floor against No. 8 Purdue on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET. The game will be shown on Peacock.