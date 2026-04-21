College Basketball Rankings: CBS Sports shakes up Way-Too-Early Top 25 and 1 after Thomas Haugh decision

With the transfer portal closing today, CBS Sports‘ Gary Parrish updated his “way-too-early” Top 25 and 1 college basketball rankings. He had no shortage of portal chaos to consider.

Of course, the transfer portal isn’t the only thing keeping analysts on their toes. Players across the country are revealing their NBA Draft decision. Most notably, Florida’s Thomas Haugh announced he is returning for his senior season.

Although a lot can change between now and November, it’s never to early to take a stab a Top 25. With so much to cover, let’s dive into Parrish’s updated rankings.

After suffering an upset loss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Florida is attacking this offseason with a vengeance. As mentioned previously, Haugh announced he is returning, but he isn’t alone.

Fellow starting forward Alex Condon is also running it back in Gainesville. While star center Rueben Chinyelu is entering his name into the 2026 NBA Draft, he’s also maintaining his collegiate eligibility.

(Photo by Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images)

After Michigan’s dominant run to a national championship, it’d be foolish not to place them near the top of the totem pole. After all, the Wolverines are returning guards Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney, along with starting center Morez Johnson Jr.

To pile on, Michigan picked up a commitment from Tennessee transfer JP Estrella. The 6-foot-11 power forward 10.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game this past season.

Illinois made a statement this season, punching its first ticket to the Final Four since 2005. The Fighting Illini’s success was largely due to head coach Brad Underwood‘s willingness to rely on international prospects.

He doesn’t appear to be changing his strategy ahead of next season. Illinois is returning six of its top nine scorers, including Andrej Stojakovic, David Mirkovic, Tomislav Ivisic and Zvonimir Ivisic.

Earlier this week, UConn announced guard Solo Ball will undergo wrist surgery, which will sideline him for the entire 2026-27 season. Nonetheless, Parrish is confident the Huskies will be in the hunt for the national title next season.

In fairness, UConn guards Braylon Mullins and Silas Demary are returning to Storrs, while the team adds transfers Nikolas Khamenia and Najai Hines. With Dan Hurley at the helm, UConn will be an early favorite to win it all next season.

(Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

Jon Scheyer understands roster construction as well as any coach in America, and he’s putting his talents on full display this offseason. The Blue Devils boast the No. 1 incoming freshman class, while returning cornerstone pieces such as Cayden Boozer and Patrick Ngongba.

To pile on, Duke secured a transfer commitment from former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell on Tuesday. Blackwell was the No. 5 overall player in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Michigan State is doing things the old-fashioned way this offseason. The Spartans haven’t added a single transfer, but instead focused their efforts one retention. MSU succeeded on that front.

The Spartans are returning six of their top eight scorers from last season. Jeremy Fears Jr. and Coen Carr will anchor MSU’s efforts as it looks to build on its momentum from this past season.

Arkansas is losing a lottery pick in Darius Acuff to the NBA Draft this offseason, but, in typical John Calipari fashion, the Razorbacks are reloading on talent. Arkansas reeled in the No. 2 class in the 2026 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Moreover, Meleek Thomas and Billy Richmond III are returning next season. After reaching the Sweet Sixteen in his first two seasons at Arkansas, Calipari will be hungry to take another step forward in the 2026-27 campaign.

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After winning its first Big 12 regular-season title and conference tournament, Arizona suffered a blowout loss against Michigan in the Final Four. Nonetheless, the Wildcats aren’t allowing the loss to set back the program.

Arizona has already secured transfer commitments from Derek Dixon and JJ Mandaquit. Not to mention, five-star prospect Caleb Holt and four-star recruit Cameron Holmes will be on the roster next season.

Head coach Sean Miller had a stellar debut campaign at Texas. After a solid regular season, the Longhorns took advantage of their NCAA Tournament bid, advancing all the way to the Sweet Sixteen.

Texas is losing star Dailyn Swain to the NBA Draft, but are stocking up on loads of outside talent. With plenty of offseason remaining, Texas has added four transfers, including former TCU forward David Punch.

Mark Few has proven time and time again he’s a winner, and Parrish doesn’t expect that trend to change next season. It doesn’t hurt that the Bulldogs are returning three of their top five scorers from last season.

They won’t be alone, either. Gonzaga has two incoming four-star prospects from the high school ranks and Houston transfer Isiah Harwell.

11. Iowa State

12. Virginia

13. Houston

14. Alabama

15. St. John’s

16. USC

17. Tennessee

18. North Carolina

19. Purdue

20. Louisville

21. Indiana

22. Miami

23. BYU

24. Nebraska

25. Ohio State

26. Vanderbilt