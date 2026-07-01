College Football 27: Top 10 rated Big Ten players in new video game revealed

EA Sports has revealed the top 10 Big Ten players in its new video game College Football 27. The game will be released worldwide on Thursday, July 9 (early release on Thursday, July 2).

The Big Ten is arguably the best conference in college football, winning the last three national titles. And based on EA Sports’ ranking, it looks like Oregon could make it No. 4.

But which Big Ten player is the highest rated in College Football 27? Here’s a look at the 10 highest-rated players in the new video game from EA Sports.

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1. WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State – 99 OVR

This is not a surprise, as Smith is arguably the most talented player in all of college football. He is the first player to have a 99 overall rating at the launch of College Football.

Last year, Smith caught 87 passes for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games. He was named Big Ten Receiver of the Year for the second consecutive season and was an unanimous All-American.

2. OL Carter Smith, Indiana – 97 OVR

Smith is also College Football 27‘s top-rated offensive lineman. He has a 90-plus rating in strength, injury, and awareness.

Smith was named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year last season and was named a consensus All-American. He helped the Hoosiers have an undefeated season and win the national title.

3. OL Kade Pieper, Iowa – 95 OVR

Pieper is the best center in College Football 27. His top trait is awareness, with a rating of 98, but he also has an injury rating of 96.

Last season, Pieper was selected to the All-Big Ten Third Team. He helped Iowa win the Joe Moore Award, which is given to college football’s best offensive line group.

4. Dante Moore, Oregon – 95 OVR

The thought was that Moore would not return to Oregon in 2026 because of the NFL. However, he announced in January that he’s coming back to the Ducks, making him the highest-rated QB in College Football 27.

In 2025, Moore completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns. He played a big role in Oregon reaching the CFP semifinals.

5. QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State – 94 OVR

Sayin is ready to get Ohio State back in the national title picture. He was the starting QB last year and helped the team reach the quarterfinals of the playoffs.

In 14 games, Sayin completed 77 percent of his passes for 3,610 yards and 32 touchdowns. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and was a Heisman Trophy Finalist.

6. OLB Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon – 94 OVR

Uiagalelei is ready to lead Oregon to a national title. He enters the 2026 season with a lot of experience, as he joined the Ducks in 2023.

Last year, Uiagalelei registered 34 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks. He was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention and was a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award.

7. C Iapani Laloulu, Oregon – 93 OVR

Laloulu is one of the most talented offensive linemen in college football. His awareness and injury ratings are at 93, and his strength rating is at 96.

Laloulu was a key contributor in Oregon’s run to the College Football Playoff semifinal game. He was selected to the FWAA All-American First Team and was a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy.

8. S Koi Perich, Oregon – 93 OVR

Perich is ready to help the Ducks become the top team in the country. He joins Oregon after playing the 2025 season at Minnesota.

Last year, Perich tallied 82 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception returned for a touchdown at Minnesota. He was named to the All-Ten Second Team by the media and the AP.

9. DL A’Mauri Washington, Oregon – 93 OVR

Washington is another Oregon player who is one of the best in the Big Ten. He has been with the Ducks since 2023, making him one of the leaders on the team.

Last year, Washington registered 33 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and eight pass breakups. He was selected to the All-Big Ten Third Team.

10. QB Jayden Maiava, USC – 92 OVR

Maiava enters the 2026 season as one of the top QBs in the country. He joined the Trojans last year after spending the 2023 and 2024 seasons at UNLV.

In 13 games last season, Maiava threw for 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team and was a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award.