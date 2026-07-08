College Football Playoff: Athlon Sports projects preseason 12-team field, national champion

As conference media days kick off around the country the final preseason prognostications are being made. And that includes picks for the College Football Playoff in 2026.

In fact, Athlon Sports has put together its complete playoff picks for the preseason. The publication picked all 12 of the playoff teams and seeded them accordingly, creating some hypothetical matchups that it could then pick throughout the playoff bracket.

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So who came out on top as national champion? Read below and let’s find out.

The projected College Football Playoff field from Athlon Sports includes five SEC teams, as well as three Big Ten teams and one team each from the ACC, Big 12, Group of Six and Independent ranks. It’s a stacked field.

So who would come out on top in the projected hypothetical matchups that Athlon Sports has established? The publication answered that question too.

First, here are the teams that were close to making the cut for the preseason College Football Playoff field from Athlon Sports. It includes a few tiers.

The Next Tier of CFB Playoff Contenders: Ole Miss, Michigan, USC, Alabama, BYU, Washington, Penn State, Houston, Utah, Tennessee, SMU, Louisville, Iowa, Florida and Clemson

The Next Tier of G6 Playoff Contenders (Projected Conference Champions): Navy, Western Kentucky, Miami (Ohio), UNLV and James Madison

Other G6 Teams to Watch: Memphis, UTSA, Army, Tulane, Liberty, Kennesaw State, Western Michigan, New Mexico, Hawaii, North Dakota State, San Diego State, Fresno State and Troy

No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 12 Boise State

No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 Texas Tech

No. 7 Miami vs. No. 10 LSU

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Texas A&M

There are some interesting matchups in the opening round, including a rematch between Oregon and Texas Tech. Last year’s game in the playoffs between the two was lopsided, with Oregon winning by a commanding 23-0 scoreline.

Other matchups also carry some intrigue. Miami and LSU would be a matchup of traditional powers both itching to be back on top of the national stage in the biggest way — of course, the ‘Canes went to the national title game a year ago.

Then there’s the matchup of Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M. That’s an SEC-on-SEC matchup that would certainly create some drama.

Fiesta Bowl

No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 5 Indiana

Peach Bowl

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Miami

Cotton Bowl

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Oregon

Rose Bowl

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Oklahoma

Athlon Sports has chalk winning out in the first round, with all four higher seeds taking down their lower-seeded opponents. That gives us some terrific matchups moving forward.

Indiana vs. Notre Dame would be a thrilling regional matchup, one that would have folks in those areas fired up in a big way. Georgia and Miami is a matchup of powerhouses with ambitions of getting back on top.

Texas vs. Oregon provides a matchup of two teams that could have Heisman Trophy finalists manning the quarterback position in, excuse the pun, Arch Manning and Dante Moore. Ohio State vs. Oklahoma is another meeting of programs that have won national titles in the past.

CFP Semifinals

Orange Bowl

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

Sugar Bowl

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 3 Texas

Once again, chalk reigns for Athlon Sports. It’s the top four seeds, who all earned byes in the opening round of the playoffs, who advance.

We get some other great matchups in the semifinal round. Ohio State vs. Notre Dame is a traditional matchup that will inspire college football aficionados. And Georgia vs. Texas is a conference matchup that reprises 2024 and 2025 meetings. Juicy stuff.

National Championship Game

Projection: No. 1 Ohio State beats No. 2 Georgia

Once again, chalk is king for Athlon Sports in this College Football Playoff projection. The bracket breaks down straight by seeding, with Ohio State taking down second-seeded Georgia in the national title game.

Should it happen it would be the second national title for Ryan Day in the Buckeyes in three years. It would unquestionably establish the Ohio State program as the premier program in the country, the one that everyone else would be chasing at that point.

In any case, the preseason projections from Athlon Sports certainly offer some interesting food for thought. The best part? The 2026 season is creeping ever closer by the day.