College Football Playoff: USA Today provides way-too-early CFP picks with surprising sleeper

USA Today provided their summer CFP predictions for the entire 12-team field. On the SEC Football Unfiltered podcast, Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams did a draft style field.

They alternated picks and could not double up. As it went through, there was a big time sleeper in their mind just making the field!

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Each host gave six teams from college football that would make the CFP. We’ll look at them in selection order, including that one big surprise!

The reigning runner-ups are back in the CFP, but as the first selection in this exercise, we can only assume they will be the top seed. Led by new QB Darian Mensah, this team should be explosive on offense.

Mario Cristobal has done nearly everything right since arriving in Coral Gables. Now 2026 could be his best chance to win a national championship.

Well if Notre Dame is going to get into the CFP, then they better make sure they are definitely in! Based on the schedule, we’re looking at an 11-1 or 12-0 Fighting Irish team.

There will be no debate over Marcus Freeman’s squad this time around. Just imagine playing Miami in November and then having a rematch in the College Football Playoff? Oh the drama.

The top team from the SEC this year belongs in Austin. At least, as far as predictions go in the month of July. But a return to the CFP seems to be imminent for Texas.

Led by QB Arch Manning, and new WR Cam Coleman, this is a dangerous offense. There’s also a dangerous man rushing the passer on the other side: Collin Simmons.

Oregon will return to the CFP once again and it looks like they’re winning another Big Ten title under Dan Lanning, per this exercise. It didn’t work out a couple of years ago when they went one-and-done.

However, Lanning has improved the team each year and with QB Dante Moore back under center, perhaps they can go further than the semis like last season. They fell to eventual champ Indiana, but beat James Madison and shutout Texas Tech along the way.

The Bulldogs are back, back again. Last year’s CFP featured a bye week and then a 39-34 loss to Ole Miss in the quarterfinals as the No. 3 seed.

This year, it looks like Georgia will be playing right from the start but in a good position to make another run as Kirby Smart chases a third national title. QB Gunner Stockton and a stout defense are ready to run wild, perhaps unseating Texas at the top of the SEC.

Oh yeah, let’s not forget about Ohio State amid last year’s champs Indiana and the darlings of 2026 Oregon. The Buckeyes have QB Julian Sayin and arguably the best player in college football in WR Jeremiah Smith back on the field.

Ohio State did just win the CFP two years ago, it wasn’t that long ago! Can they do it again this year? Sure. They aren’t far and away the best team in the Big Ten, but don’t be surprised if they come out on top.

The lack of QB Brendan Sorsby didn’t dissuade Adams from picking them in this CFP draft, even though Toppmeyer might prefer BYU. Still, Will Hammond is a serviceable quarterback and the Red Raiders have talent all over the field again.

But the Big 12 is more of a level playing field in 2026. Plus, this could be a one-bid league when it’s all said and done.

The reigning national champions won’t go undefeated again, will they? Can you imagine? Anyway, they’ll return to the CFP with what they’ve brought back and brought in.

Curt Cignetti is 27-2 in two seasons so don’t expect him to take a big step back now. Josh Hoover takes over at QB and let’s not forget big offensive tackle Carter Smith anchoring the line.

Lane Kiffin will finally coach a CFP game! He could’ve last year with Ole Miss, but opted to take the LSU job and wasn’t allowed to coach the Rebels.

With the talent he has in Baton Rouge, the College Football Playoff should be expected this season. QB Sam Leavitt, as long as he’s healthy, could be one of the best QBs in the country. How far the Tigers go is another story.

This is actually the final SEC team to make the CFP based on this draft exercise. Marcel Reed and the Aggies will return to the dance, but won’t have a home game this time around.

With that, there’s no Alabama, which was a point of slight contention. Still, what Mike Elko has done in a short amount of time is admirable and Texas A&M should be a regular contender at this rate.

Here was the CFP shocker, surprise, bold prediction, whatever you want to call it! Another Adams pick here! Apparently, these two made a perfect College Football Playoff bracket, but alas, USC spoils the party.

Lincoln Riley, QB Jayden Maiava and more could lead the Trojans to the playoff. But the defense is always a worry. Not to mention the fact USC has to play Oregon, Washington, Penn State, Ohio State and Indiana. Yes, all this season!

Hey Siri, play “Return of the Pac,” or something like that. Boise State will make their second CFP appearance in three years, but this time rep the new Pac-12 conference.

Yes, this new iteration has a championship game as well! Toppmeyer opted with the Broncos over a team like UNLV, which could be under heavy consideration.