College football rankings: Athlon Sports projects Top 25 for 2026 season

The latest college football rankings are here from Athlon Sports as the magazine debuted their preseason Top 25 for the 2026 season. We’re getting that much closer to the season!

For the full Athlon Sports Magazine for 2026, you can click HERE. The magazine features an in depth preview of all 138 FBS teams for the upcoming college football season!

So without further ado, let’s dive into Athlon Sports’ top 25 rankings for the 2026 season. We start at the top!

The top team in college football, per Athlon Sports, is Ohio State. The Buckeyes bring back QB Julian Sayin, WR Jeremiah Smith and RB Bo Jackson, to name a few.

Defensive transfers like Qua Russaw (Alabama) should help offset the losses to the NFL Draft, but it might not be the same defense. Still, it’s hard to bet against Ryan Day and crew to not be at or near the top of the sport all season long.

Next up in the Athlon Sports top 25 is Georgia, which has won back to back SEC titles. However, Kirby Smart and crew haven’t won a playoff game since 2022.

Still, this roster has a ton of talent and is deep this fall. QB Gunner Stockton is back and running back Nate Frazier should stand out. On the defensive side, the secondary is elite with CB Ellis Robinson IV and safety KJ Bolden.

The Longhorns have the highest profile of any of the top teams on Athlon Sports’ top 25. Arch Manning is in Year 2 as a starter, as his final year before the NFL, so there’s going to be Heisman hype and national title hype once again.

WR Cam Coleman (Auburn) transferred in from Auburn, giving Manning an elite weapon. Will Muschamp is the new defensive coordinator and transfer pickups like Rasheem Biles (Pitt) and Bo Mascoe (Rutgers) should aid the unit. Watch out for the Week 2 matchup against No. 1 Ohio State.

The Fighting Irish get a high spot on Athlon Sports’ top 25 rankings in the preseason following a 10-win season. CFP controversy aside, Notre Dame brings back a solid group that should be in the thick of things at the top.

CJ Carr returns at QB for Notre Dame and Aneyas Williams will take over at RB for Jeremiyah Love. With a veteran defense featuring top CB Leonard Moore, Marcus Freeman and crew could be favored in all 12 of their regular season games this fall.

The Hoosiers are the reigning national champions, coming off a 16-0 season. So why are they No. 5 in Athlon Sports’ top 25? Well Curt Cignetti and crew are really good but have a lot to replace!

It starts with QB Josh Hoover coming in (TCU) to take over for Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza. Nick Marsh adds to the WR group (Michigan State) as well to go along with Indiana’s strong returning offensive and defensive lines. This is still a contender.

Oregon may be outside the top five of Athlon Sports’ rankings, but this is a bonafide national title contender. QB Dante Moore returns, as well as WR Evan Stewart from injury.

Dakorien Moore will play opposite Stewart to continue his development and TE Jamari Johnson is primed for a breakout year. Dan Lanning’s biggest question is going to new play callers on both sides of the ball, but this team is going to be tough to beat.

The Hurricanes were in Indiana territory with a chance to win the national championship last year. But a Carson Beck interception prevented that. In comes QB Darian Mensah from Duke to take over under center, giving Miami another NFL-ready signal caller.

RB Mark Fletcher Jr. and WR Malachi Toney are back, as well as six starters on defense. However, Mario Cristobal and crew will have to break in some new linemen on both sides.

Brent Venables will have to get creative on defense to fill holes of vacated spots. Still, this comes out to a top 10 team in Athlon Sports’ rankings.

What helps is having QB John Mateer back after an injury riddled 2025 campaign. With an improved offensive line in 2026, Oklahoma should have quite the offense.

How about Mike Elko and company getting this thing turned around in two years? Now, not only do they have to make the CFP, they have to win a game or two.

Coming in top 10 in Athlon Sports’ rankings, the Aggies have Marcel Reed back at QB, a new play caller in Holmon Wiggins and Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton at WR. With a solid defense back, it’s up to a new offensive line to hold up strong.

It’s the Lane Kiffin show and we’re all ready to watch it! Kiffin spurned Ole Miss in the CFP to chase a national title in Baton Rouge.

He reeled in QB Sam Leavitt (Arizona State) among a bevy of transfers this cycle. That includes OT Jordan Seaton (Colorado). Coordinators Charlie Weis Jr. and Blake Baker will have to be relied upon to get their units up to snuff with the elite of the elite.

11. Ole Miss

12. Texas Tech

13. Michigan

14. USC

15. Alabama

16. BYU

17. Washington

18. Penn State

19. Houston

20. Utah

21. Tennessee

22. SMU

23. Louisville

24. Boise State

25. Iowa