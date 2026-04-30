College football rankings: ESPN lists under-the-radar players for Top 25 teams in 2026

With abundant lucrative NIL opportunities, college football boasts more stars than perhaps ever before. However, some players still aren’t receiving the spotlight they deserve. On Wednesday, ESPN revealed one “under-the-radar” player for each of its preseason Top 25 teams.

If all goes well for these overlooked talents, they won’t be under the radar for much longer. After all, breakout stars such as Missouri‘s Ahmad Hardy or Alabama‘s Ty Simpson entered last season relatively unknown.

Now, a new batch of talent will have a chance to establish themselves as standouts. With so many players to discuss, let’s dive into ESPN’s list.

LB Payton Pierce

Ohio State’s linebacker room is resetting after losing Sonny Styles and Arvelle Reese to the NFL this offseason. Nonetheless, their absences have opened a gap for Payton Pierce to fill.

Pierce notched 44 tackles as a reserve last season. He was the No. 18 linebacker in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. With two years of experience under his belt, Pierce is poised to step into a starring role for the Buckeyes this fall.

RB Simeon Price

Running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. burst onto the college football scene as true freshmen last season. While the pair is returning to Oregon and expected to play a significant role in the Ducks’ offense, Simeon Price will offer Oregon a veteran presence in the backfield.

Price is entering his fifth collegiate season. He’s made stops at Mississippi State, Coastal Carolina and Colorado. He recorded 21 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns for the Buffaloes last season.

TE Ethan Barbour

With recent standouts such as Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp, Georgia has become a hotbed for tight end talent. ESPN believes Ethan Barbour could be the next great Bulldogs TE.

UGA’s staff raved about Barbour before he suffered a broken ankle in Week 2 last season and has remained confident in the Georgia native’s abilities this offseason. Barbour was the No. 12 tight end in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

S Brauntae Johnson

Johnson made 10 appearances and eight starts for Notre Dame last season, but was often overshadowed by star DB Leonard Moore. With Moore heading to the next level, the limelight belongs to Johnson.

Johnson notched 48 tackles and four interceptions last season, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Additionally, Johnson ran a blocked punt into the end zone for a score in the 2025 campaign. Johnson will look to add to his highlight reel this fall.

LB Rasheem Biles

Texas is under the fans’ microscope more than nearly any other team in the country, but players still manage to slip by undetected. One of those players is linebacker Rasheem Biles, who transferred to Texas this offseason after spending three seasons at Pitt.

Biles was electrifying for the Panthers last season, logging 100 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. Though some Texas fans don’t realize it yet, Biles could be the Longhorns’ replacement for Anthony Hill Jr.

DT Mario Landino

Indiana’s national championship roster was overflowing with talent, so it’s no surprise a player like defensive tackle Mario Landino remained largely unnoticed last season. Alas, he’ll be at the forefront of the Hoosiers’ defensive efforts next season.

Landino tallied 32 tackles, five sacks, two fumble recoveries and four pass deflections last season. He will be a true junior in the 2026 campaign.

DE Hayden Lowe

There was no shortage of buzz surrounding Hayden Lowe when he arrived on Miami’s campus last year. He was the No. 3 EDGE in the 2025 recruiting cycle and seemingly prepared to make an immediate impact for the Hurricanes.

Lowe’s debut campaign ended before it began when he suffered a preseason injury that sidelined him for the year. After learning from Rueben Bain Jr. and Ahkeem Mesidor last season, Lowe has an opportunity to build his own reputation this year.

WR Kenny Johnson

Earlier this week, Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby entered rehab to receive help for his gambling addiction. While the Red Raiders’ quarterback situation is in flux, Texas Tech has a reliable option out wide in Kenny Jonson.

Johnson was Pittsburgh’s second-leading receiver last season and earned an All-ACC honorable mention for his efforts. He recorded 48 catches for 695 yards and five TDs last season. If he can take another step forward next season, he’ll draw plenty of praise.

WR Caleb Cunningham

Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss secured an additional year of eligibility this offseason through Mississippi’s court system. Wide receiver Caleb Cunningham will undoubtedly be one of the veteran gunslinger’s favorite targets.

Cunningham recorded just one catch as a true freshman in 2025. Yet, he’ll have no choice but to step up, with former Ole Miss WRs Harris Wallace III and De’Zhaun Stribling off to the professional ranks.

RB Rueben Owens II

Injuries have stifled Rueben Owens II’s first three years at Texas A&M. After a spectacular debut campaign, Owens only played in two games in 2024 due to a foot injury.

Last season, Owens bounced back last season, recording 639 yards and five touchdowns on 119 carries. Now a redshirt junior, Owens is the Aggies’ RB1 and his destiny is in his own hands.

11. LSU: S Ty Benefield

12. BYU: TE Walker Lyons

13. Oklahoma: DE Taylor Wein

14. Michigan: S Rod Moore

15. Penn State: WR Koby Howard

16. Alabama: LB Caleb Woodson

17. Washington: RB Jordan Washington

18. Utah: QB Byrd Ficklin

19. Iowa: CB Deshaun Lee

20. USC: WR Tanook Hines

21. Louisville: TE Jaleel Skinner

22. SMU: S Tyren Polley Jr.

23. TCU: WR Jordan Dwyer

24. Houston: CB Jalen Mayo

25. Tennessee: RB Javin Gordon