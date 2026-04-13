College Football Rankings: ESPN ranks Big Ten Football programs during Spring practice from first to last

ESPN ranked all of the Big Ten football programs during Spring practice based on the SP+ ratings from Bill Connelly and practice intel. All of the teams were ranked nationwide and we’ve compiled them all within the Big Ten conference.

“As a reminder, SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency,” Connelly wrote. “It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking. Along those same lines, these projections aren’t intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the season. These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information we have been able to gather.”

So let’s do it. Let’s dive into the initial ESPN rankings for all football teams in the Big Ten.

Ohio State tops ESPN’s list, so of course they top the Big Ten rankings as well. QB Julian Sayin and WR Jeremiah Smith are back, as well as RB Bo Jackson.

As far as the defense is concerned, it’s going to be tough to replace Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles and Caleb Downs. However, it’s easier when they were able to land transfers Qua Russaw and Christian Alliegro. Ryan Day is also one of the top coaches in the game.

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Oregon has taken some natural steps forward since joining the Big Ten. Dan Lanning led the team to a conference crown in 2024 and further in the playoffs in 2025.

Fresh off a CFP semifinal run, the Ducks want to make sure they win it all with QB Dante Moore returning. They’ll have Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola waiting in the wings too. However, Lanning has to prove he can do it again without coordinators Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi.

The reigning national champions are a new-look squad under Curt Cignetti as the coach goes into Year 3 with the Hoosiers. Josh Hoover replaces Fernando Mendoza as he transfers in from TCU.

Not only that, the defense brings back Rolijah Hardy and Tyrique Tucker. However, ESPN only has this team No. 3 in the Big Ten behind, perhaps, more proven players in the fold for Ohio State and Oregon.

Jayden Maiava returns at QB for USC this coming season, giving the Trojans one of the better situations in the Big Ten. Lincoln Riley had to reload the weapons through the portal though, getting Terrell Anderson and Tanook Haines.

Riley lost DC D’Anton Lynn to Penn State, so once again, USC’s Achilles heel could be on that side of the ball. We’ll see if they can overcome that to jump a level into the conference’s top three.

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Kyle Whittingham takes over Michigan after stepping down at Utah, seemingly showing the Wolverines lucked into a great coach after the Sherrone Moore scandal. But, QB Bryce Underwood committed to a return and Whittingham should bring a new culture to Ann Arbor.

The toughness he instilled in his teams at Utah in multiple conferences should translate well to the Big Ten. They’ll be highly competitive, but can they win the conference or get close to that in order to make the College Football Playoff? ESPN likes their chances considering they are top five in the conference and within the top 15 nationwide.

Penn State goes from James Franklin to Matt Campbell in 2026 and Connelly likes them within the top six in the Big Ten, perhaps higher than some other rankings. Campbell brings a lot of credentials from Iowa State so there’s excitement.

QB Rocco Becht followed his coach to take over under center. They also brought in other Cyclones, so this could be a competitive team right away.

Demond Williams had quite the transfer saga in which he ultimately decided to return to the Huskies. Jedd Fisch was a popular name floated for Penn State’s opening at one point, but he’s looking to continue his build out west. Right now, they’re in the middle of the Big Ten, but with potential per ESPN’s SP+ metrics.

Washington will have to identify a new lead RB and WR with departures in those departments. Still, the offensive should shape up well for Big Ten standards.

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Iowa is as steady as she goes as the Hawkeyes round out the middle of the Big Ten. Kirk Ferentz will keep that consistency going year to year and 2026 will probably be no different.

The QB position will be a question mark again with them turning to Jeremy Hecklinski or Hank Brown this year. There’s not much experience there, so it’ll be a huge decision.

Illinois is next up in ESPN’s Big Ten football rankings during the spring. A borderline top 30 team overall, Bret Bielema and crew could make a little more postseason noise.

New QB Katin Houser leads the offense as Luke Altmyer heads to the NFL. It’ll be interesting to see how the Illini replace that production with Houser and others.

Nebraksa finishes off the top 10 of the Big Ten going into next year. But, the biggest question is how will the QB fare?

With Dylan Raiola off to Oregon, Matt Rhule and crew welcomed in Anthony Colandrea after his three years at Virginia and UNLV. They’ll rely on him a lot, especially with RB Emmett Johnson gone. Based on spring practice, Colandrea looks like a solid option to lead this team that rounds out the top 10.

11. Minnesota (45)

12. UCLA (46)

13. Northwestern (49)

14. Maryland (55)

15. Wisconsin (61)

16. Rutgers (62)

17. Michigan State (67)

18. Purdue (82)