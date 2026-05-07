College football top 25 rankings: One award candidate on every ranked team in 2026

At some point every offseason college football officially enters “watch list” season, where the major awards release their top candidates to win the honors going into the season. ESPN is getting ahead of the curve by providing some of the most award-worthy candidates on each team.

The WorldWide Leader has picked one player from each top 25 team who is most likely to win a major award. That could be the Heisman Trophy, the Butkus Award, the Jim Thorpe Award, etc.

So which college football players stand out as the most likely to take home some individual hardware in 2026? Let’s take a look at ESPN’s complete list of award candidates from every team below.

1. WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State – Biletnikoff Award

This should come as no surprise to most college football fans, who have watched Smith dominate at receiver for the past two seasons. Of course, that he’s pegged for the Biletnikoff Award instead of potentially the Heisman Trophy is interesting in its own right.

It seems like a relatively safe bet. In two years, Smith has logged 163 catches for 2,558 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has even run for two scores, seeing nine carries out of the backfield.

2. QB Dante Moore, Oregon – Heisman Trophy

Moore made one of the most surprising 2026 NFL Draft decisions when he opted to return to school in a relatively weak draft for quarterbacks. He’s out to prove he can accomplish more in the college game while continuing to hone his craft.

Given the sheer amount of talent around him, particularly at receiver, he figures to post huge numbers again in 2026. Can he top the 3,565 passing yards and 30 touchdowns he threw for last season?

3. QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia – Heisman Trophy

Stockton didn’t post monster numbers in 2025, though they were certainly respectable enough. What he did do was show he’s a gritty quarterback who can lead a team in some of the top games on the schedule.

He was scintillating in a regular-season win over Ole Miss, accounting for five touchdowns without an interception. He then threw for three scores in a dismantling of Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. More could be in store this fall.

4. CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame – Jim Thorpe Award

While Moore is listed as a favorite to win the Jim Thorpe Award here by ESPN, the publication also notes that he could be in line to win the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Chuck Bednarik Award. In other words, he’s a super versatile defender among the best in the nation.

Moore was a unanimous and consensus All-American in 2025. He racked up 31 tackles, a forced fumble, five interceptions, including a defensive touchdown, seven pass breakups and 12 passes defended.

5. QB Arch Manning, Texas – Heisman Trophy

While some fans might argue that Manning has been getting this level of hype throughout his career, more would probably agree that it’s starting to feel more deserved this time around. Manning seemingly never gave a real thought to entering the 2026 NFL Draft, intent on continuing his development in college.

He’s coming off a season in which he threw for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns, against seven interceptions. He also ran for 399 yards and 10 scores, flashing some wheels that make him tough for defenses to get a handle on.

6. OT Carter Smith, Indiana – Outland Trophy

Indiana continues to boast some real talent in the trenches, perhaps one of the main reasons for the team’s remarkable success in the past two seasons. Smith will have a chance to feature as the nation’s top lineman this fall.

The 6-foot-5, 313-pound lineman has started 38 consecutive games. He’ll have a new quarterback to block for this fall in TCU transfer Josh Hoover and if all goes well, Indiana could pick up right where it left off last season atop college football.

7. WR Malachi Toney, Miami – Biletnikoff Award

If Smith is going to get some real competition for the Biletnikoff Award, it seems most likely to come from Toney. The electric Miami wideout will be key to the Hurricanes’ chances this fall, especially breaking in a new starting quarterback in Duke transfer Darian Mensah.

Toney finished his freshman season with 109 catches for 1,211 yards and 10 scores. He also carried the ball 23 times for 113 yards and a touchdown. He even returned punts. He’ll have the chance to do it all for Miami as one of the nation’s most electric weapons.

8. LB Ben Roberts, Texas Tech – Butkus Award

A third-team All-Big 12 selection last fall, Roberts played alongside some other elite players like Jacob Rodriguez. So he didn’t always get the spotlight, but he’s going to be very deserving of it heading into 2026.

Roberts has been extremely productive now for three seasons and will take over as one of the anchors on defense. In the last three years he has 275 tackles, 15.0 tackles for a loss, 0.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, three interceptions and six passes defended.

9. QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss – Heisman Trophy

The Ole Miss quarterback was granted another year of eligibility by the courts and that’s a huge deal for the Rebels as they look to move on in the post-Lane Kiffin era. Chambliss admitted he at least considered following Kiffin to LSU but ultimately decided to stick it out at Ole Miss.

That gives the Rebels one of the most dynamic signal callers in the sport back. Chambliss threw for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns last fall, against just three interceptions. He also ran for 527 yards and eight touchdowns.

10. S Dalton Brooks, Texas A&M – Jim Thorpe Award

Brooks has a wealth of experience at this point, appearing in 37 games over the last three seasons for the Aggies. He’s coming off his most impactful campaign so far and will be looking for more on an Aggies team looking to advance further in the College Football Playoff.

Texas A&M will be counting on Brooks to lead the secondary. He has notched 138 tackles, 12.0 tackles for a loss, 4.0 sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions and six passes defended in the last three years.