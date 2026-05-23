College wrestling: Top 5 wrestlers still in NCAA transfer portal

The college wrestling transfer portal is still active, from the perspective of top names being undecided on their future right now. There are five wrestlers in particular with big names, accolades, etc. that have yet to find a new home.

Jaxon Smith was the recent big name to find a new home, going from Maryland to Ohio State. So where do the remaining wrestlers go?

Well, let’s break down what they bring to the table. Here are five wrestlers still in the transfer portal who have yet to commit to a new school.

Ferrari remains in the transfer portal and reportedly needs a waiver for one more season of eligibility. To be fair, he’s only wrestled in three different postseasons with three different schools.

However, the 2021 NCAA champion began his career that aforementioned year. His second season at Oklahoma State was derailed due to a car accident and eventual dismissal from the team. He didn’t even resurface on an actual roster until 2024-25 at CSU Bakersfield. Still, he’s a podium threat at heavyweight if he returns, even at 197 if he manages to drop back down a weight next season.

Williams entered the transfer portal to look for his fourth school, but then repped the Hawkeye Wrestling Club during the US Open and World Team Trials. It seems like he could return to Iowa, but then again, it’s a mystery.

Williams made the Round of 16 in 2024 at Oklahoma State at 149 and then the Blood Round at Arkansas-Little Rock the following year. However, he went just 7-7 this past season with the Hawkeyes and was not the team’s postseason rep at 157 lbs.

Shapiro is probably the biggest fish left in the transfer portal pond at this point. A three-time All-American, Shapiro surprisingly entered but has yet to make a decision.

There was speculation that he could go to Nebraska but no decisions or follow ups have been made. Rumors have also linked Shapiro to North Carolina and head coach Rob Koll. Interestingly, Shapiro seems to be a candidate to redshirt this coming year regardless of his destination before competing in his final season in 2027-28.

Fine is still in the transfer portal and steadily improved year to year at Columbia, a career that began in 2021-22. He can’t finish his career as a grad senior at an Ivy League institution, so the search for another school is still on.

Over the last two years, Fine was an NCAA qualifier at 184, going 15-9. Then, in Year 2 under Donny Pritzlaff, he went 25-10 at 174 pounds this past season and qualified for NCAAs again. Fine is expected to stay at 174 for his final season. Maybe he can follow Columbia teammate Kai Owen to Indiana.

Gallagher should be pointed out because he went into the transfer portal and many asked how in the world does he have another year of eligibility? He spent five years at Ohio State and ended this past season as an All-American at 165 pounds.

Gallagher spent three years as a starter in Ohio State’s lineup, but ended up not being the postseason rep in 2023-24. If he didn’t wrestle in the second half of the season, perhaps you can squeeze out a medical waiver. But Gallagher wrestled in a January dual, so this situation’s anyone’s guess.