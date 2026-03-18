David Taylor, Tom Ryan explain how to topple Penn State wrestling as national champions

David Taylor (Oklahoma State) and Tom Ryan (Ohio State) want to do more than just chase individual and team trophies for their programs; they want to topple Penn State. The Nittany Lions seem unbeatable as a dual team, as well as a tournament team as they go for yet another national title under Cael Sanderson.

Penn State goes for its fifth straight national title in 2026 and 13th under Sanderson since 2010. Not only that, they have seven No. 1 seeds in the brackets and could break the record of five individual national champions, which they’ve done twice in the last 10 years.

Taylor, a two-time NCAA champion at Penn State and an Olympic Gold Medalist repping the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club and Team USA, might be best equipped to do so. Ryan led Ohio State to a title in 2015, one of the few current coaches to top the Nittany Lions.

“I think what are we doing the sport for? We’re trying to prepare for the national tournament,” Taylor said. “We’re trying to have 10 national champions. You’re trying to be national champions as a team. That’s the pinnacle of what you’re doing. There’s always going to be obstacles in the way. What are those obstacles going to be? They’re going to change. It’s a moving target. What we can focus on is helping our guys, like Coach said, be the best versions of themselves. That’s the most important thing.

“I’m not laser focused on one individual or one individual program, I’m focused on helping my guys be the best that they possibly can be, giving them the abilities to succeed. I think the biggest thing is, when these kids come to school, hold them to a high standard. We as a staff hold these guys to a high standard, the standard that they set for themselves.”

Ryan knows what it takes, but Ohio State chasing Penn State now is a little bit different than winning in 2015 and coming up just short in ’18. It’s going to be a grind to get to the top of that mountain.

“I think everyone in life needs something to chase and pursue,” Ryan said. “I think it’s just part of the way we’re wired, to chase and pursue. “And Penn State has provided something for every Division I program to chase and pursue. And that’s really important. But I think what’s equally or more important is to make sure that every individual in your organization, every student-athlete is guided in a way to help them achieve the best version of what they’re capable of.

And if that means that we chase down Penn State and beat them at some point, fantastic. If that means it’s not going to happen, that’s the way it goes. That’s how I feel at this point about leading Ohio State. We want to beat them. The plan is to beat them … You’ve got to get the right people. You’ve got to have, obviously with the NIL space, you’ve got to have donors that have the same vision that you have for what you want to accomplish. And you’ve got to work. You’ve got to work tirelessly.”