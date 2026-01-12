Former Duke defensive back Terry Moore has committed to Ohio State, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Moore has one year of eligibility remaining.

Moore spent four seasons at Duke, but didn’t play in the 2025 campaign as he recovered from a torn ACL. Moore suffered the injury in Duke’s 2024 bowl game.

In the 2024 season, Moore started in all 13 of the Blue Devils’ games. He tallied 71 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six pass breakups, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack.

For his efforts, he was named an All-ACC Second-Team selection. Additionally, Action Network named Moore a Second-Team All-American.

In total, Moore made 33 appearances for Duke over the course of three seasons. He amassed 116 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 12 passes defended, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Terry Moore played high school football at Washington (NC), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1200 overall player and No. 96 safety in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Moore is the seventh player who has committed to Ohio State via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. He is expected to play a key role in the Buckeyes’ secondary next season.

Ohio State finished the 2025 campaign with a 12-2 overall record. After falling to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship game, Ohio State was hungry to bounce back in the College Football Playoff.

Alas, the Buckeyes suffered an upset 24-14 loss against Miami. After the game, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day shouldered the blame for his team’s slow start.

“We worked really hard … to come out of the gates and win the first quarter, win the first half and be ready to go,” Day said. “I thought we had an excellent plan. But at the end of the day, we didn’t get it done. That starts with me.

“We spent an inordinate amount of time putting the plan together to get everybody ready to go play in that first half. … We’ve got to figure out why that was and learn from it moving forward.”

Next season will be Ryan Day’s eighth at the helm of the storied program. He boasts an 82-12 overall record as OSU’s head coach and led the team to a national title in 2024. He’ll look to return the Buckeyes to their former heights in 2026.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.