EA Sports releases Top 10 rated overall players in College Football 27

The upcoming EA Sports video game College Football 27 will be released next month, and the company just revealed the top-rated overall players. EA Sports has also revealed the top-rated players for nearly every position this week.

College Football 27 will include all 138 FBS teams for fans to play in multiple modes. The cover athletes for the game are Oregon QB Dante Moore, Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy, and Miami WR Malachi Toney, and all three made the top-10 list.

But is one of the three athletes on top of the list? Here’s a look at College Football 27‘s top-rated overall players from EA Sports.

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1. WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State – 99 OVR

It’s hard to go against this, as Smith is arguably the most talented player in all of college football. He is the first player to have a 99 overall rating at the launch of College Football.

In 2025, Smith caught 87 passes for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games. He was named Big Ten Receiver of the Year for the second consecutive year and was an unanimous All-American.

2. CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame – 97 OVR

Moore has been an impact player since arriving at Notre Dame in 2024. During his first season with the Fighting Irish, Moore tallied 48 tackles, 11 passes defended, and two interceptions.

In 2025, Moore became a unanimous All-American. In 10 games, he recorded 31 tackles, seven passes defended, and five interceptions with one returned for a touchdown.

3. LT Carter Smith, Indiana – 97 OVR

Smith enters the list as College Football 27’s top-rated offensive lineman. He has a 90-plus rating in strength, injury, and awareness.

Smith was named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2025 and was named a consensus All-American. He helped the Hoosiers have an undefeated season and win the national title.

4. RB Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss – 96 OVR

Lacy was one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2025 College Football season. One of his biggest games from last season was against Florida, as he rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns.

For the entire year, Lacy rushed for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was selected to the All-SEC First Team and was a first-team All-American.

5. WR Malachi Toney, Miami, – 96 OVR

Toney made an immediate impact for Miami in 2025. And what stood out with him is that he was a true freshman.

In 16 games, Toney caught 109 passes for 1,211 yards and 10 TDs. He was a big reason the Hurricanes reached the College Football Playoff championship game.

6. RB Ahmad Hardy, Missouri – 96 OVR

If Lacy was the SEC’s best running back in 2025, Hardy was not far behind. The 20-year-old made his way to Missouri after spending the 2024 season at Louisiana-Monroe.

In 2025, Hardy rushed for 1,560 yards and 16 touchdowns in 12 games. He was named SEC Newcomer of the Year and was a consensus All-American.

7. LT Cayden Green, Missouri – 96 OVR

A big reason Hardy had a strong 2025 season is that Green was blocking for him. The left tackle has a strength rating of 94 and was rated 95 in injury and awareness.

Green was named to the All-SEC First Team last year. He began his college career with Oklahoma in 2023 and appeared in 12 games during his freshman season.

8. QB Dante Moore, Oregon – 95 OVR

Many people thought Moore would not return to Oregon this fall because of the NFL. But he announced in January that he’s coming back to the Ducks, making him the highest-rated QB in College Football 27.

In 2025, Moore completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns. His play helped Oregon reach the CFP semifinals.

9. DE Colin Simmons, Texas – 95 OVR

Simmons is another player who made an immediate impact. In 2024, the 20-year-old was selected to the Freshman All-America team after registering 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

Simmons was even stronger in 2025, posting 42 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks. He was named to the All-SEC First Team and the All-America Second Team.

10. S KJ Bolden, Georgia – 95 OVR

Georgia has won the SEC title the last two seasons, and Bolden has played a big role in their success. He was named a Freshman All-American in 2024 after recording 59 tackles, two passes defended, and one interception.

Last year, Bolden notched 76 tackles, seven passes defended, and two picks. His production led to multiple outlets naming him to the All-American Second Team.