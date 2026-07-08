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Elite 2028 WR Lorenzo McMullen Jr. on his recruitment: Ohio State's history, Tennessee's SEC pull and what Michigan offered

wiltfong hs
Steve Wiltfong@swiltfong_
6h
Lorenzo McMullen Jr. (Birm/LR)
Lorenzo McMullen Jr. (Birm/LR)

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