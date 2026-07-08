Elite 2028 WR Lorenzo McMullen Jr. on his recruitment: Ohio State's history, Tennessee's SEC pull and what Michigan offered

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING New commitment predictions: Four picks, one surprise as Wisconsin lands a priority target
- COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFCollege Football Playoff, Bowl Predictions: The Sporting News updates 2026 projections for entire slate
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Fresh intel: Where things stand with 5-star WR Monshun Sales as commitment nears
- ON3 FOOTBALLHeisman Trophy: USA Today lists sleepers going into 2026 college football season