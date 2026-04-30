ESPN expert predicts Cam Coleman, Jeremiah Smith could spark AJ Green-Julio Jones debate in 2027 NFL Draft

One week after Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft, ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid released his “Way-Too-Early” 2027 Mock Draft on Thursday with a heavy dose of offense in the Top 10. To little surprise, Reid’s projection is packed with three quarterbacks coming off the board in the Top 5, led by Texas superstar Arch Manning at No. 1 overall.

But, even more interesting are the two players in Reid’s Top 5 that aren’t quarterbacks — Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith and Longhorns transfer wideout Cam Coleman. In fact, Reid is so on the pair of 2024 Five-Star Plus+ prospects that he expects Coleman and Smith could spark an intense debate among NFL teams about who should be the first receiver off the board, comparing it to the argument between A.J. Green (Georgia) and Julio Jones (Alabama), the No. 4 and 6 overall picks in the 2011 NFL Draft.

“I think we’re in for an A.J. Green vs. Julio Jones 2.0 debate between Cam Coleman and Jeremiah Smith,” Reid said Thursday on ESPN’s NFL Draft Daily show on ESPN2.

"I think we're in for an A.J. Green vs. Julio Jones 2.0 debate between Cam Coleman and also Jeremiah Smith."🔥@Jordan_Reid shares his thoughts on Texas' WR Cam Coleman and why he has him going 5th in his way-too-early 2027 mock draft 👀 pic.twitter.com/FJqTKmyyR1 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 30, 2026

That’s a strong statement given the stellar careers of Green and Jones, who were both seven-time Pro Bowlers and likely future Hall of Famers after topping 10,000 career receiving yards in the NFL. Still, Reid’s comparison isn’t without merit given the similarities between the four wideouts.

Like Green and Jones, who entered college football as the No. 2 and 6 overall prospects in the 2008 recruiting cycle, Smith and Coleman were ranked No. 1 and No. 4 overall in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. All four are also big-bodied wideouts with elite speed and athleticism — Green and Jones entered college at 6-foot-4, while Coleman and Smith are both listed at 6-foot-3.

But while Smith has long been considered a likely top draft pick since stepping on campus in Columbus, Coleman’s place in the Top 5 could be a bit surprising based on his production. Due to unsteady quarterback play at Auburn, Coleman enters 2026 with just 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns compared to Smith’s 2,558 yards and 27 scores at Ohio State.

But Reid expects big things from Coleman at Texas, especially with a steadier and more reliable quarterback throwing to him in Manning, whom Reid has going No. 1 overall to the Arizona Cardinals in his way-too-early 2027 mock draft.

“There’s a lot to like about (Coleman) as well, but (as) a red zone weapon, he’s outstanding when going above the rim. He makes it really challenging against defensive backs inside of that red zone area,” Reid continued. “Auburn did a great job of showcasing him there and just getting the ball up, the strength through contact, similar to what we said with Jeremiah Smith. A lot of time with those bigger receivers, defensive backs try to get inside of their frame, and (Coleman) doesn’t allow that at all.

“The one thing I love about (Coleman) is just his range as a pass catcher,” Reid concluded. “There is no ball that is outside of his zip code, and I think we’re going to be able to see him showcased even more at Texas. The quarterback play at Auburn was really inconsistent, so I think this Arch Manning-Cam Coleman friendship is going to be really good for both of them.”