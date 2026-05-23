ESPN identifies 10 Heisman Trophy contenders in 2026 season

ESPN identified 10 Heisman Trophy contenders for the 2026 college football season. As usual, quarterbacks run most of the list.

But don’t worry, there is a non-quarterback on this list as well! To be clear, this list is not a straight ranking, it’s just 10 players to keep your eye on this fall.

Will there be dark horses? Sure. But let’s break down the top 10 candidates for this year’s Heisman Trophy.

Manning is likely the Heisman favorite across the board going into the season. If he plays the entire 2026 season like he did down the stretch last year, he might run away with the award.

Manning can do it with his arm and legs and has a good supporting cast around him, including WR transfer Cam Coleman. Last year, Manning threw for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns, seven interceptions, a 61.4% completion percentage, 399 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Carr is another Heisman contender, as are a lot of top quarterbacks in college football. The Notre Dame signal caller is expected to take another step forward this year.

It’ll help if Carr leads the Irish to the CFP as well. Last year, he threw for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 66.6% completion percentage.

Moore elected to return to college football this season instead of going to the NFL. Now, he can chase a national title and Heisman Trophy.

After sitting in 2024, Moore took over as the starter in 2025 and took off. He threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 71.8% completion percentage.

Chambliss was granted a waiver to play another year of college football in 2026. He returned to Ole Miss and will certainly be in the Heisman conversation.

Chambliss really impressed in last year’s playoff and if that’s any indication, he could be in line for a monster season. In 2025, he threw for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 66.1% completion percentage. Chambliss also ran for 527 yards and eight scores.

The best wide receiver in college football is the lone non-QB on ESPN’s Heisman candidates list. Smith is now in Year 3 at Ohio State, which either feels like a long time or “oh my god, time flies.”

He’s nearly impossible to cover and is only getting bigger, faster and stronger as a wide receiver. Last year, Smith had 87 catches for 1,243 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14.3 yards per catch.

Smith’s Ohio State teammate will be in the Heisman conversation as well. Sayin was mighty efficient at quarterback in 2025, leading Ohio State to the College Football Playoff.

Last year, Sayin threw for 3,610 yards, 32 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 77% completion percentage. He was actually 4th in the Heisman voting last year.

Mensah has gotten consistently better hopping from team to team. He was really good at Tulane and then even better at Duke last season.

So can Mensah win a Heisman at Miami? Yes he can with the tools at his disposal, while trying to help this team win a national title. Last year, Mensah threw for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 66.8% completion percentage.

Mateer was thought to be a Heisman candidate last year, but injuries derailed his season, despite gutting out a CFP appearance with the Sooners. As long as he’s healthy in 2026, he’ll be in the conversation.

Last year, he threw for 2,885 yards, 14 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 62.2% completion percentage. But the year prior at Washington State, Mateer had 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 64.6% completion percentage.

Another dual threat quarterback makes ESPN’s Heisman list as Stockton returns to Georgia. Winning another SEC title will certainly help Stockton’s chances too as he has a playoff-ready team.

Last year, Stockton threw for 2,894 yards, 24 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 69.7% completion percentage. He also ran for 462 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Leavitt gets a fresh start at LSU after transferring from Arizona State. In 2024, he was really good, leading ASU to the College Football Playoff.

Injuries slowed his development last year, but with a new team, and new coach (Lane Kiffin), Leavitt could explode in this new offense and compete for a Heisman. His best season (2024), Leavitt threw for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 61.7% completion percentage.