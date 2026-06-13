ESPN insiders rank top five WRs in 2027 NFL Draft class: Jeremiah Smith, Cam Coleman, more

With the 2026 college football season still roughly three months away, the dead of summer is the perfect time to look ahead, including at next year’s 2027 NFL Draft class. ESPN draft experts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid did just that with a detailed positional breakdown this week.

Miller and Reid ranked the Top 5 2027 NFL Draft prospects at each position entering the upcoming 2026 college football season, including an absolutely loaded receiver class. Leading that charge are Ohio State‘s Jeremiah Smith and Texas‘ Cam Coleman, two players likely vying to be the first non-quarterback off the board next April.

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But next season’s receiver class is far deeper than just the top two names, as Miller and Reid reveal with their Top 5 list below:

Matt Miller: WR5

Jordan Reid: WR3

As the top returning pass catcher for the reigning national champion Hoosiers, Becker is expected to be the No. 1 target for new Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover. And if his production last season as the team’s No. 3 wideout, Becker could be in for a special junior season in Bloomington.

The 6-foot-4, 207-pound Becker already has an NFL frame and is poised to significantly improve off last year’s production after hauling in 679 yards and four touchdowns on 34 receptions in 2025.

Matt Miller: WR4

Jordan Reid: N/A

The ESPN experts were quite split on their No. 4 wideout, with Miller going with the Longhorns’ dynamic No. 2 option following the arrival of Coleman. Wingo is a former four-star product who actually led Texas in receiving with 834 yards and seven touchdowns on 54 catches in 2025.

With projected No. 1 overall pick Arch Manning back behind center, and Coleman taking much of the defense’s attention, Wingo could be poised for a true breakout junior season in 2026.

Matt Miller: N/A

Jordan Reid: WR4

Meanwhile, Reid went another direction altogether, electing to go with the big-bodied Duff from the Scarlett Knights. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Duff already has the type of frame NFL teams drool over, and another productive year will have him climbing NFL Draft boards all over the league.

Duff earned second-team All-Big Ten honors after leading Rutgers with 60 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025, and will be the top option for new transfer QB Dylan Lonergan.

Matt Miller: WR3

Jordan Reid: WR5

After splashing onto the scene with a team-leading 865 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman in 2024, the former 4-star Coleman-Williams was plagued by drops and inconsistent play during a difficult 2026 that saw him finish second on the team with 49 catches for 689 yards and just four touchdowns.

But with a new last name, the 6-foot and 180-pound Coleman-Williams is highly motivated to prove he’s a legitimate NFL prospect by exceeding his rookie numbers for whoever is Alabama’s QB1 in 2026.

Matt Miller: WR2

Jordan Reid: WR2

As mentioned above, the 6-foot-3 and 200-pound Coleman has long drawn attention from NFL personnel since he was the No. 2 overall WR in the 2024 recruiting cycle. That’s despite two rather disappointing seasons at Auburn, where he combined for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns on 106 catches on The Plains.

The former Five-Star Plus+ product hit the portal this offseason and transferred to Austin, where he immediately steps in as the Horns’ explosive No. 1 option for Arch Manning and Texas’ loaded offense.

Matt Miller: WR1

Jordan Reid: WR1

And, the consensus No. 1 receiver in the 2027 draft class is arguably the best player in college football over the past two seasons — Jeremiah Smith. The Five-Star Plus+ product and former No. 1 overall recruit in 2024 has had NFL teams dreaming of drafting him since he stepped foot on campus in Columbus.

If not for Manning and Oregon’s Dante Moore, the 6-foot-3 and 223-pound Smith might be the runaway No. 1 overall pick in 2027. Instead, he’s a certain Top 5 pick after combining for 2,558 yards and 27 touchdowns on 163 receptions over the past two years.