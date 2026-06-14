ESPN insiders rank top OL prospects in 2027 NFL Draft class: Trevor Goosby, Jordan Seaton, more

With the 2026 college football and NFL seasons right around the corner, two ESPN insiders have ranked the top offensive linemen prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft. Matt Miller and Jordan Reid took a look at the five best draft prospects at the tackle, guard, and center positions.

Miller and Reid agree on who the top tackle and guard draft prospects are for next year. But the two insiders don’t feel the same way about the center position, as their top-five lists are completely different except for one spot.

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So who do Miller and Reid have on their lists? Here’s a look at ESPN’s top offensive OL prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Offensive tackle

Miller’s top five

1. Trevor Goosby, Texas

2. Jordan Seaton, LSU

3. Jaccarrius Peak, South Carolina

4. Carter Smith, Indiana

5. Austin Siereveld, Ohio State

Reid’s top five

1. Trevor Goosby, Texas

2. Jordan Seaton, LSU

3. Trevor Lauck, Iowa

4. Jaccarrius Peak, South Carolina

5. Niki Prongos, Stanford

Both insiders agree that Goosby is the best offensive tackle prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft. They also agree that Seaton is right behind him, so NFL scouts will pay close attention to both throughout the season.

The one tackle that stands out on the list is Peak, as Miller has him ranked No. 3 and Reid has him at No. 4. Miller said Peak’s “numbers are impressive, but there will be questions about his play power.”

Guard

Miller’s top five

1. Cayden Green, Missouri

2. Brandon Baker, Texas

3. Luke Montgomery, Ohio State

4. Aidan Banfield, North Carolina

5. Greg Johnson, Minnesota

Reid’s top five

1. Cayden Green, Missouri

2. Carter Smith, Indiana

3. Austin Siereveld, Ohio State

4. Greg Johnson, Minnesota

5. Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati

Miller and Reid believe that Green is the best draft prospect for the 2027 NFL Draft class. Green was part of an offensive line that helped Missouri finish eighth in the country in rushing offense last year (228.3 rushing yards per game).

After Green, the lists for Miller and Reid are different. One thing that stands out is that the two insiders have an Ohio State player on the list, but Miller believes Montgomery is a top-five prospect, and Reid feels that Siereveld is the better Buckeyes guard.

Center

Miller’s top five

1. Iapani Laloulu, Oregon

2. Drew Bobo, Georgia

3. Kade Pieper, Iowa

4. Justin Evans, Nebraska

5. Cash Cleveland, Texas Tech

Reid’s top five

1. Kade Pieper, Iowa

2. Iapani Laloulu, Oregon

3. Drew Bobo, Georgia

4. Justin Evans, Nebraska

5. Sheridan Wilson, Texas Tech

Miller and Reid might not agree on which center should be the top 2027 NFL Draft prospect, but they are on the same page on which four are the best. Peiper, Laloulu, Bobo, and Evans come into the 2026 season as guys who will be depended on to lead their offenses to new heights.

And just like the Ohio State guards, the two insiders have different Texas Tech centers on their lists. Wilson will likely head into the fall as the starter, but Cleveland, who played in six games last year, will look to battle back in the starting lineup after suffering an injury.