ESPN ranks top college football coaches entering 2026 season

The 2026 season is just around the corner and with programs once again set to strive to reach the pinnacle of college football, coaching matters as much as it ever has. There’s so much to navigate in today’s era of the sport, and the top college football coaches are experts at juggling several things at once.

So who is the best in the sport at managing things? ESPN compiled a list of the top college football coaches ahead of the season.

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Today, On3 stops to take a look at those coaches to see who comes out on top in the sport heading into the 2026 season. There’s a new face in front after the last couple seasons. Let’s take a look.

Cignetti was unranked in ESPN’s ranking of the top college football coaches last year, but he takes the top spot after guiding the Hoosiers to the promised land in 2025. What a run it was.

The sheer numbers for Cignetti are remarkable. As ESPN points out, he has won 27 games in his first two seasons in Bloomington — two more than any other coach in his first two years at a school since the AP Poll debuted in 1936. Unbelievable.

Smart has manned the top spot for ESPN in the two previous editions of this ranking, but he slips to No. 2 this season thanks to Cignetti’s surge. Of the 10 who sat on the panel for the Worldwide Leader, four had Smart in the top spot.

There’s an argument to be made that Smart is the most consistent of the top college football coaches in the ranking. He has won 117 games in his first 10 seasons with the program, good for second in college football history. He’s also won two national titles and made five College Football Playoff appearances.

Another of the coaches on the list with a national title to his name, Day received the last of the first-place votes from ESPN. His career winning percentage is the third highest in college football history at .872.

Day has done that in a Big Ten that is proving increasingly competitive at a high level in the last few years. His program is one of three in the league that have now won a national title in the last three years… and the going doesn’t figure to get much easier, which makes having a stalwart like Day leading the charge so pivotal.

The Notre Dame coach has prevented any slippage at all following the Brian Kelly era and has even elevated the program to new heights. The Fighting Irish seem on the cusp of competing for a national title.

As ESPN points out, only Georgia has a higher winning percentage against AP-ranked opponents since Freeman took over at Notre Dame. That comes after Kelly was just 23-23 against ranked opponents during his tenure. It’s been a marked shift in competitiveness.

How’s this for an absurd stat? Oregon is 1-5 against teams that ended up in the national title game over the past three seasons and 37-0 against everybody else. Truly, all Lanning and company have to do is figure out how to win the really big games and they’ll be cooking.

Few have been as adept at managing the roster as Lanning. He’s a terrific recruiter and has used the transfer portal to great effect. Now the only question… can he put it all together to win a title? This year will present as good a chance as any.

If 2025 was a setup for a run in 2026, it was a good one. Texas beat three top-10 opponents and just has to find a little more consistency from week to week to be a true title-contending threat.

Arch Manning returns and a slew of excellent skill position talent has been added around him, providing a solid base to work from in 2026. Texas will be one of the clear favorites to win it all. The season could well launch Sarkisian up the list of top college football coaches or it could dim his star a bit.

Kiffin’s name is all over the record books at Ole Miss now, where he led the most successful run since Johnny Vaught. The heralded head coach helped the Rebels reach the College Football Playoff in 2026 before departing for LSU.

There’s little reason to think Kiffin won’t be successful with the Tigers, either. Sure, the pressure is a little higher in Baton Rouge. But the resources are also significantly more bountiful, and Kiffin has already taken advantage by building a transfer class of 40-plus that he will rely on in his first season.

Elko comes up the list of the top college football coaches from the unbeaten ranks following a College Football Playoff appearance in 2025. And if his Aggies squad had finished a little better he could easily be a few spots higher.

Texas A&M started the 2025 season with an 11-win run before running into trouble against Texas, a loss that kept the Aggies out of the SEC title game. Then the program stumbled against eventual national runners-up Miami in the playoffs. Texas A&M once again returns a loaded roster and will be looking to make another run this fall.

The second coach on this list of top college football coaches captaining a new program in 2026, Whittingham made the move to Michigan after a scandal ended the tenure of Sherrone Moore. The former Utah man has brought an air of competence with him to Ann Arbor.

Whittingham has been one of college football’s most consistent coaches over the last couple decades. Now he inherits a Michigan program with high expectations and a ton of talent to boot. How long will it take him to get things clicking at a high level?

Four of ESPN’s 10 voters on the panel that selected this year’s top college football coaches left Cristobal off the list entirely. It’s a bit surprising for a coach who just led his team to the national championship game.

Cristobal has had a two-pronged approach to talent acquisition, developing a lot of homegrown talent and also supplementing with key transfer portal acquisitions. This year it’ll be Duke quarterback transfer Darian Mensah who is tasked with keeping the operation running at a high level, with a host of superb skill position talent to work with.

DeBoer is in an interesting situation in that he very well may be starting to feel some pressure for his job even while ESPN ranks him as one of the top college football coaches. Analyst Heather Dinich urged Alabama fans to have some patience, noting all DeBoer has done everywhere he has been is win.

Still, Alabama fans demand championships and DeBoer has to prove he can win those. First-round playoff wins will only cut it for so long in Tuscaloosa. Can DeBoer succeed even with a new quarterback heading into the 2026 campaign?

Also Receiving Votes

Dabo Swinney, Clemson (10 points); Matt Campbell, Penn State (9); Rhett Lashlee, SMU (5); Eric Morris, Oklahoma State (4); Kalani Sitake, BYU (2); Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State (1); Willie Fritz, Houston (1); Clark Lea, Vanderbilt (1)