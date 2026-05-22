ESPN reveals 10 must-see games for 2026 college football season

Hype for the 2026 college football season is building immensely, and it’s easy to see why. This year’s slate is absolutely LOADED with high-profile matchups, headlined by Lane Kiffin‘s return to Ole Miss on Sept. 19.

Other than that monstrous Ole Miss–LSU clash, we’ve got matchups between powerhouses such as Ohio State–Texas, Ohio State–Indiana, and Miami–Notre Dame. This truly could be one of the wildest seasons in college football history, and that’s an exciting outlook to have.

With just under 100 days remaining until play kicks off on the season, ESPN has revealed its 10 must-see games for the season.

Of course Lane Kiffin‘s return to Oxford is the most must-see game of the 2026 college football season. Kiffin shocked the college football world when he departed Ole Miss just ahead of their run in the 2025 College Football Playoff for the LSU opening. Now, he’ll be returning to coach in front of the fans that once thought the world of him. He’ll also be coaching against his former players, Kewan Lacy and Trinidad Chambliss, as both parties are seeking a run to the College Football Playoff.

“This is one of those games you could show to any of your friends who maybe aren’t as into college football and say, ‘This is why this sport is different,’’ On3’s J.D. PicKell said. “Yes, there are playoff stakes. Yes, there are SEC championship stakes. But you could strip all that away and this game would still have every ounce of meaning that matters to both fan bases.”

If Kiffin remained at Ole Miss for what would have been his seventh season, Ohio State at Texas would have been the most anticipated game of the season. Last year, these two programs kicked off the season in a battle between two top-three ranked opponents. The Buckeyes came out on top with a hard-fought 14-7 win, marking the first of their 12 regular season victories.

Star quarterbacks Arch Manning and Julian Sayin made their first career starts in that game, and didn’t quite play up to the hype. One year later, however, Manning and Sayin are poised for a quarterback dual between two of the best in the sport. This will once again likely be a top-five ranked matchup, pitting two College Football Playoff contenders against each other.

The most anticipated Big Ten clash this season has to be Ohio State at Indiana on Oct. 17. This regular season matchup will pit the last two National Champions against each other. The Hoosiers very well could be looking to extend their win-streak to 23 games at this point, while the Buckeyes will be seeking revenge from the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game. History has not been kind to Indiana in meetings against Ohio State, as it has not defeated the Buckeyes in a regular season game since 1988.

Under Curt Cignetti, however, Indiana’s muddled past has all but been forgotten. The Hoosiers were one of the least successful programs in Power Four football prior to his arrival, and now they are being chased by all FBS teams following their dominant two-season run. The Buckeyes are featured in two of the top three anticipated games this season.

The story for this season’s clash between Miami and Notre Dame tells itself. Catholics vs. Convicts. The 2025 game that kept Notre Dame out of the Playoff, and allowed Miami to make a miraculous run to the Playoff as a No. 10 seed. This game will hold a massive stake in the 2026 college football season, as the winner very well could be headed back to the Playoff. Will it be Notre Dame or Miami? We’ll have to wait to find out.

Last season’s game took place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and was won by a last second field goal. With a return to the College Football Playoff on the mind of Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame faithful, there’s no doubt they’re looking to dominate the Hurricanes by more than a field goal in early November.

5. Georgia at Alabama (Oct. 10)

Although Alabama has lost a bit of its luster in the post-Nick Saban era, a regular season clash between Georgia and Alabama will always be one of the most anticipated games of the season. The two historic programs split their two meetings last season, meaning one team is going to be hungry to establish itself as the better team in 2026. Alabama won the regular season meeting in 24-21, but Georgia retaliated with a dominant 28-7 win in the SEC Championship Game.

With the College Football Playoff field remaining at 12 teams for this season, this game will be massive in ensuring that either Georgia or Alabama makes the field. A spot in the CFP is almost expected for Georgia at this point, and is demanded for Alabama and Kalen DeBoer. After signing a massive extension this offseason, losing to Georgia and missing the CFP for the second time in three seasons would be detrimental for DeBoer.

Once again, the Ohio State Buckeyes make an appearance on this list. This time, it’s for their clash against the Oregon Ducks on Nov. 7. The two powerhouses did not meet in 2025, but met twice in 2024. The Ducks came out on top 32-31 in the first ever conference regular season meeting between the teams, but Ohio State got its revenge in the Rose Bowl en route to its College Football Playoff National Championship victory.

Much like the Ohio State/Texas game, this clash will likely be between top-five, or at least top-10, opponents. With Indiana looking to repeat as Big Ten Champions again, this game will go a long way in determining who will advance to the title game in Indianapolis in December. We have to enjoy conference championship games before they become extinct!

7. Oklahoma at Michigan (Sept. 12)

The Sept. clash between Oklahoma and Michigan will mark a rematch from last season’s game in Norman. In a day and age where home-and-home games are being canceled left and right, we have to cherish when programs actually play high-profile non-conference home games. The two programs will meet in the second game of the season, and it will mark the first major game of the Kyle Whittingham era at Michigan.

The Wolverines are seeking a return to the Playoff after a two-year absence, while Oklahoma is looking at making back-to-back runs to the CFP. Last season’s game was defined by the play of OU quarterback John Mateer, but with a year under the belt of Michigan‘s Bryce Underwood, we could be in for a special quarterback battle in this game.

Texas spoiled Texas A&M‘s perfect regular season in 2025, meaning the Aggies will be out for revenge against their in-state rival. A&M would have locked up a First Round bye with a victory over the Longhorns in that game, but was defeated 27-17. This result sent the Aggies to a First Round CFP matchup against Miami, which it then lost. With revenge on their mind and both teams likely in the thick of the CFP hunt in Nov., this will once again be a barnburner.

Both programs are returning monstrous star power across the board, giving the sport of college football an awesome matchup to look forward to in the final week of the regular season.

Interestingly enough, the Sept. 18 matchup between Houston and Texas Tech sits at No. 9 on the list. This placement leans more on the fact that Red Raider quarterback Brendan Sorsby very well could be ruled ineligible for the 2026 season, meaning this will be the true first look at if the team can still have a successful season without Sorsby on the field.

Will Hammond showed last season in spots that he can be productive for Joey McGuire‘s team, but can he be good enough to lead them back to the College Football Playoff? The Cougars finished the 2025 campaign strong with wins over Baylor and LSU, and will be looking to parlay that into success this season. This will be a massive litmus test for the Red Raiders.

Finally, a bit of a wildcard game rounds out the list. In the first high-profile FBS game for North Dakota State, the Bison will face off against Dan Mullen and UNLV on Oct. 10. The Rebels were one of the best GO5 teams in all of college football last season, meaning this will be a big test for what was formerly the best team in FCS. Can North Dakota State compete with the best GO5 teams in the FBS? This game will go a long way in showing that.

Other than the game against UNLV, no opponent truly stands out on North Dakota State‘s schedule. With a win over the Rebels, the Bison very well could shock the world and be in the hunt for the GO5 bid to the College Football Playoff next season. With a loss, it would prove just how hard it is to transition from the FCS to FBS.