Florida running back Ja’Kobi Jackson has committed to Ohio State out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Jackson spent three seasons with the Gators.

He arrived at Florida after spending three years at Coahoma CC. In 2023, Jackson didn’t make any appearances, taking a redshirt in the process. But he would begin to get involved for Florida over the next two seasons.

Jackson was one of the team’s primary backup options in 2024, seeing nearly 100 touches. He rushed for 509 yards and seven touchdowns as a result.

Injuries, though, derailed Jackson’s 2025 campaign. He played in just four games, logging 27 carries for 98 yards while catching four passes for 27 yards. With Jadan Baugh opting to return to Florida as the lead back, Jackson began looking for an opportunity elsewhere.

Prior to enrolling at Florida, Ja’Kobi Jackson was rated a three-star prospect out of JUCO by On3. He was ranked as the No. 154 overall prospect in the country and the No. 8 running back in the class. He hailed originally from Pensacola (FL), Pensacola Catholic.

In high school, Jackson was a two-way player. He started at both running back and linebacker.

Ohio State lands Ja’Kobi Jackson, James Smith from SEC

Ohio State has taken multiple former SEC players in recent days, including Ja’Kobi Jackson. Former Alabama defensive lineman James Smith has committed to Ohio State, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. Smith left Tuscaloosa after three seasons, entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal. He now makes a trip up North to Columbus after deciding to play for the Buckeyes.

A couple of other schools were involved in Smith’s portal recruitment. Ohio State got the first visit shortly after the New Year, shortly followed by Missouri and then Notre Dame. But Ryan Day‘s staff did enough to impress Smith and get him to commit.

Smith will enter the 2026 season with 37 games of experience under his belt. He totaled 50 tackles in an Alabama uniform with 10.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. Career highs in tackles, TFLs, and sacks did come during the 2025 campaign, helping a stout Crimson Tide unit in 15 games played.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh also contributed to this report.