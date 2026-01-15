Former Alabama cornerback Cameron Calhoun committed to Ohio State out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one season with the Crimson Tide.

He played sparingly for Alabama this year, logging seven tackles, one pass deflection and one fumble recovery. Calhoun had his best numbers at Utah in 2024, finishing with 21 tackles, one interception and nine pass deflections.

This will be the fourth school in four years for Calhoun, as he played for Michigan in 2023, playing in two games for the national title-winning team. With two years of eligibility remaining, Calhoun returns closer to home.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Calhoun was a three-star recruit out of Cincinnati (OH) Winton Woods, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 12 overall prospect in the state, the No. 46 cornerback in the class and the No. 423 overall prospect in the class.

Calhoun wasn’t the only Alabama defender to commit to Ohio State this cycle. Defensive lineman James Smith pledged to the Buckeyes this week.

Smith will enter the 2026 season with 37 games of experience under his belt. He totaled 50 tackles in an Alabama uniform with 10.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. Career highs in tackles, TFLs, and sacks did come during the 2025 campaign, helping a stout Crimson Tide unit in 15 games played.

Even so, there still feels to be a level Smith is looking to unlock. Just look at his high school recruitment, where Smith was a five-star prospect coming out of Montgomery (AL) Carver. He was the No. 24 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. Ohio State is hoping to find another gear for Smith in what is projected to be his final season of eligibility.