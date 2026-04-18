Former Duquense SG Jimmie Williams commits to Ohio State

Former Duquense shooting guard Jimmie Williams committed to Ohio State out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He’ll immediately contribute to the Buckeyes.

Williams was a four-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking. He was the No. 40 shooting guard available and the No. 189 overall prospect.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and will close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

Jimmie Williams commits to Ohio State out of transfer portal

Williams was the latest commit out of the portal. He joined Andrija Jelavic, who committed to the Buckeyes earlier in April.

In his lone campaign with the Wildcats, Jelavic made 32 appearances and 20 starts. He averaged 5.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, while shooting 47.7% from the field and 27.6% from beyond the arc.

Andrija Jelavic is from Croatia. Before coming to Kentucky, the 6-foot-11 forward played for Mega Superbet in the Adriatic League. He averaged 11.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per outing.

Ohio State finished the 2025-26 season with a 21-13 overall record and a 12-8 mark in conference play. The Buckeyes earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament but fell against 9-seed TCU in the first round. After the loss, Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler discussed his vision for the future of the program.

“Growth is one of the foundational pillars of our program,” Diebler said. “I can leave that locker room today saying each and every single young man in our program grew as a man and as a player. That’s important to me.