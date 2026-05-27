Report: Former Ohio State star, Super Bowl LIX champ Parris Campbell retiring from NFL at 28

Dallas Cowboys receiver and Super Bowl LIX champion Parris Campbell is retiring from the NFL, according to a report from Ari Meirov. The Cowboys placed Campbell on the reserved/retired list on Wednesday, per multiple reports.

Campbell is just 28 years old. He came into the league in 2019, a second-round draft pick out of Ohio State.

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Originally selected by the Indianapolis Colts, Parris Campbell spent his first few years in the league there. He played four seasons for the Colts, where he had a varying impact.

He had a breakout season as a fourth-year player in 2022. During that campaign, he caught 63 passes — nearly doubling the total from his first three seasons — for 623 yards and three touchdowns.

However, the Colts still opted to let him walk in free agency. Parris Campbell then signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants in 2023.

He was unable to match his production from the 2022 campaign, though, and he ultimately lasted only the one year in New York. He finished out his regular-season activity with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, appearing in just five games and logging six catches for 30 yards and a touchdown. He did capture a Super Bowl ring with the franchise.

Parris Campbell would later sign a one-year contract with the Cowboys ahead of the 2025 season. However, he landed on the practice squad and did not log any playing time for Dallas last season.

As an NFL player, Campbell totaled 123 catches for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran 11 times for 108 yards, while serving as an occasional return man.

In addition to his Super Bowl win at the NFL level, Parris Campbell was also part of a national championship squad at Oho State in 2015. He did not make a major impact on that squad, with his contributions coming mostly in the following three seasons.

During his final season at Ohio State in 2018, Campbell logged 90 catches for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was also an occasional threat on the ground.