Former Ohio State support staff member sues University over firing, sex discrimination

Former Ohio State Quality Control staff member Joe Lyberger has sued the University over his firing last year. The lawsuit accuses Ohio State of unlawful sex discrimination, which led to Lyberger’s firing in April 2025. The suit argues that the Civil Rights Compliance Office relied on false allegations that led to his firing, including stalking of a staff member.

“OSU applied gendered assumptions about credibility, aggression, and victimhood that disadvantaged (Lyberger) because he is male,” the lawsuit read.

Deputy Director of Athletics Carey Hoyt, Chief of Staff & Assistant to the Head Coach Quinn Tempel, and former Director of Resolutions in the Civil Rights Compliance Office Allan Williams were named as defendants in the suit.

Lyberger spent three season on Ohio State‘s staff, where he was a program assistant on the defensive side of the ball, working with linebackers. As stated in the lawsuit, Lyberger is seeking an unspecified amount of lost earnings, compensatory damages, and other relief. This includes either reinstatement to his former position on staff, or the payment that he would have received if he were reinstated.

Joe Lyberger allegedly committed shameful acts around female staff members

In the lawsuit, it is stated that the allegations of stalking a staff member were made after he refused sexual advances from a female staff member in 2023. The staff member then reportedly told Lyberger that she planned on ruining his career following the denial of advances, and he was eventually let go later that year.

Along with the accusation that Lyberger stalked a female staff member, the lawsuit states that Lyberger inappropriately touched a female assistant on the buttocks, lingered around her office, spat in the water bottle of a female staffer, and damaged her keyboard.

In a letter written to Lyberger in March 2025 by Allan Williams, Williams stated, “It is not possible to determine whether you spit in the bottle, but it is clear that you picked up the bottle, opened it, and put the bottle to your nose or mouth.”

Per The Columbus Dispatch, ‘a spokesperson for Ohio State declined to comment on the pending litigation. An attorney representing Lyberger did not respond to a request for comment.’

He was originally put on leave in late Dec. 2024, just before the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against Oregon on Jan. 1. Ohio State went on to win its first National Championship since 2014, but Lyberger was not around to see it. He is now seeking restitution, which will be interesting to see play out.