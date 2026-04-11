Former Ohio State wrestler Brendan McCrone announced his commitment to North Carolina out of the NCAA transfer portal. He made it official on Friday.

“I’m extremely proud to announce that I’ve committed to wrestle at the University of North Carolina for the Tar Heels,” McCrone wrote on Instagram. “I want to thank Coach Koll, Coach Ramos, and the entire staff for giving me this opportunity. It’s going to be fun!

“I’m forever grateful to Ohio State for an unforgettable four years. Thanks to my coaches & teammates! Thank you J for the early mornings and all the extra work we put in together—you’ll always be one of my guys. Thanks to the friends, family, alumni and donors who’ve supported my growth in so many ways. You are never taken for granted. Special thanks to Anthony Ralph for inviting me to that prospect camp, believing in me, and helping set this journey in motion. GO HEELS!”

McCrone is a two-time NCAA qualifier in his career, but was not in the starting lineup in 2025-26. The Buckeyes saw shifts in weight with Nic Bouzakis going 125 and Ben Davino manning the 133 pound spot, with the latter making the NCAA finals.

McCrone went 6-1 in his limited action this past season while Bouzakis went 17-4, but fell in the Round of 16 at the NCAA Tournament. McCrone is 45-25 in his career, making the NCAA Tournament at 125 pounds in 2024 and ’25.

The lone loss for McCrone this season was to 2026 All-American Vince Robinson of NC State, 12-3. Robinson won the NCAA title in 2025.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

North Carolina ended the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships with one All-American. 165 pounder Bryce Hepner became the first Tar Heel to get on the podium at that weight class since 2015. He also won the ACC title, becoming the first UNC 165 pounder since 2009 to accomplish that feat.