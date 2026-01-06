Former UCF defensive lineman John Walker committed to Ohio State out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett has learned. He spent three years in Orlando.

Walker did not play in 2024 but has two seasons under his belt. In two years, he has 64 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one pass deflection and one forced fumble.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Walker was a four-star recruit out of Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 24 overall prospect in the state, the No. 13 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 99 overall prospect in the class.

Walker comes in at a good time during the portal madness. Ohio State just lost linebacker CJ Hicks to USF.

Hicks recorded 42 tackles, two sacks, and one pass deflection. He will now finish out his collegiate career with the Bulls.

Hicks’ intention to enter the portal came one day after the Buckeyes fell to No. 10 Miami in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal). Ohio State seemed poised to be in great contention to repeat as National Champions, but that will not come to fruition.

“I felt like it took us a while to get into the rhythm of the game,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said postgame. “I thought we did coming out of the second half. And by then, it was going to take a very, very efficient second half to win the game, being down 14-0. But I felt like at that point, we got into a rhythm. And when we had that drive there where we took a shot, it was incomplete.”