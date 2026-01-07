Former UTSA wide receiver Devin McCuin committed to Ohio State out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent three seasons at the school.

McCuin finished the 2025 season with 65 catches for 726 yards, eight touchdowns and 11.2 yards per catch. In his career, McCuin has 152 catches for 1,696 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11.2 yards per catch.

As a member of the Class of 2023, McCuin was a three-star recruit out of Jacksonville (Texas) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 146 overall prospect in the state, the No. 33 athlete in the class and the No. 859 overall prospect in the class.

McCuin will join a wide receiver room that features all-star Jeremiah Smith. There were apparently rumors that Smith could hit the portal, but he quickly shut those down.

The star wide receiver took to social media on Tuesday night to let everyone know. Smith tweeted out “Not going anywhere,” followed by two laughing emojis and a face palm.

This comes shortly after Ohio State lost two big-name receivers. Carnell Tate announced his intentions to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, something everybody in Columbus was expecting. However, true freshman Quincy Porter is also leaving the program for the NCAA transfer portal. Two big losses for the Buckeyes when it comes to building the 2026 roster.

Smith will not be joining the likes of Tate or Porter, though. Based on the tweet, Smith will remain with Ohio State for what should be his final season of college football. Head coach Ryan Day may not have needed any kind of reassurance from Smith but still got it.