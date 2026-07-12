Gable Steveson calls on Bo Bassett, David Carr, Kyle Snyder, other wrestlers to switch to MMA, join UFC

Gable Steveson had a successful UFC debut and the Olympic wrestling champion and two-time NCAA champ from Minnesota wants more to make the jump. Specifically, Steveson called on a few big-named wrestlers to transition to MMA and try and make their way to the UFC.

Due to the success of wrestling in mixed martial arts, Steveson made a good case for others to switch sports. He named a few NCAA champs, a young superstar and a Russian Tank.

“Man, I would love David Carr to (fight), I would love Aaron Brooks to (fight), Bo Bassett, maybe Carter Starocci, maybe a few other guys that come over here, and maybe Kyle Snyder, Abdulrashid Sadulaev,” Steveson said after his win Saturday night at UFC 329. “There’s so many great wrestlers out there that a lot of people do not know, but I think they’re starting to know because of the Real American Freestyle. So hopefully the names get out there. Hopefully they make the change, and hopefully they like it.”

Carr, Bassett, Snyder and Sadulaev are all on the RAF roster but could hypothetically dabble in MMA. Bassett is going to make his college debut at Virginia Tech this coming season, so he’ll have to wait.

Snyder seems like he has no plans to stop wrestling, but perhaps Carr would make a move at some point. As far as Brooks is concerned, he’ll likely return to wrestling ahead of the 2028 Olympics after serving a suspension served by USADA. Starocci actually made his amateur boxing debut at the end of June, winning via stoppage, so perhaps he’ll follow Steveson’s advice.

Funny enough, Snyder ran back his rivalry with Sadulaev on Saturday’ RAF Georgia card, winning via pin. Sadulaev was injured during the final sequence while defending a takedown and ultimately gave up the pin.

Gable Steveson calling on more wrestlers to join UFC

Gable Steveson had a first-round finish in his UFC debut Saturday night. Coached by the legendary Jon Jones, it seems like the former Minnesota Golden Gopher is bound for superstardom in the sport.

Today I’m gonna enjoy the moment,” Steveson said. “Tomorrow I’m gonna go home and enjoy with my family. Monday I go back to work. So if it means something fast and it comes quick, I’d love to. But I think MSG is in November. MSG would be amazing to go out there in Madison Square Garden (for my next fight). You know, the last time I was in MSG, Jon Jones spinning back kicks Stipe, so it would be cool to keep that legacy going to Madison Square Garden.”

Steveson also expressed interest in RAF’s September card in Moscow, Russia, which was just announced this weekend. He already made his debut with the organization and does want to keep wrestling while fighting.

But college foe Wyatt Hendrickson, who defeated Steveson in the 2025 NCAA finals, is wondering why Steveson is avoiding him these days. While a rematch won’t happen in the cage, as far as we know, Hendrickson would love to beat him again on the mat.

“I think because he’s a really high-level athlete in the NFL, they’re probably not going to want him (to do it), and I’ve heard that’s kind of the holdup,” Hendrickson told On3. “More than that, Gable won his match the other day, and I mean, yeah, he looked all right, but I don’t know how I feel about it after that match. It kind of makes me really want to just wrestle him off the bat, and just beat his butt. He was talking about these other wrestlers. I’m like, man, you must just not want the belt. Like, why? It only makes sense that you want to be the best. Let’s do it.”