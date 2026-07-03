Greg McElroy makes case for, against Ohio State being college football’s preseason No. 1

Ohio State has no shortage of believers entering the 2026 college football season. The Buckeyes return one of the nation’s most explosive offenses and are once again viewed as a legitimate national championship contender.

Despite all the talent in Columbus, ESPN’s Greg McElroy believes there are still legitimate questions that prevent Ohio State from being an unquestioned preseason No. 1 team.

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On the latest episode of Always College Football, McElroy broke down both sides of the debate. He pointed to the Buckeyes’ loaded offense, while also highlighting concerns about a defense replacing several NFL Draft picks.

In the end, McElroy still believes Ohio State has the highest ceiling in college football. The ESPN analyst started with what he believes separates the Buckeyes from every other team in the country.

“We will start with Ohio State because it’s probably the simplest case in the country,” McElroy said. “You have the best collection of offensive skill talent in college football, and it’s really not particularly close.”

Leading the way is quarterback Julian Sayin, who emerged as one of the nation’s top passers during his first season as Ohio State’s starter. Sayin finished as a Heisman Trophy finalist while directing one of the country’s most dangerous offenses.

He’ll once again have superstar receiver Jeremiah Smith at his disposal. McElroy called him not only the best wide receiver in college football, but the best overall player in the sport.

The Buckeyes also return standout running back Bo Jackson and an experienced offensive line, giving new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith plenty to work with. That’s led to the ESPN analyst believing Smith’s NFL background will add another dimension to Ryan Day’s offense.

“He takes his offense, hands it to an NFL mind in Arthur Smith,” McElroy added. “He steps into the CEO chair, which is a great recipe.”

Additionally, McElroy expects Ohio State to lean more heavily on the running game while still creating explosive plays through the air: “When you watch this offense on tape, you know what this identity is gonna be,” McElroy explained. “It’s gonna be ground and pound. It’s gonna be commit to the run, but don’t disregard the explosive playmaking ability at wide receiver.”

Still, McElroy acknowledged the Buckeyes face significant questions on the other side of the football. Ohio State must replace a dearth of defensive starters for the second consecutive season, including several players selected near the top of the NFL Draft.

While the Buckeyes have consistently reloaded with elite talent, McElroy noted replacing that many impact players is never easy: “We’re talking about the spine, the backbone of the operation,” McElroy delineated. “Several players that ended up getting drafted in the top 11 of the NFL Draft. … They’re all gone.”

Alas, defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will once again be tasked with rebuilding one of the nation’s top defenses using several new contributors. McElroy also pointed to another issue that hasn’t received as much attention.

Despite finishing the regular season undefeated last year, Ohio State struggled offensively in its biggest moments, including scoreless stretches against both Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game and Miami in the College Football Playoff.

“The question for Ohio State has never been talent,” McElroy said. “It’s been about fourth quarter and the way they finish.”

Even with those concerns, McElroy believes the Buckeyes remain the nation’s most talented roster entering the season: “So here’s the verdict on the Ohio State Buckeyes,” McElroy said. “Yes, I think it is the most talented team in the country.”