J.D. PicKell ranks Top 10 quarterback/receiver duos in college football

With the 2026 college football season on the horizon, On3’s J.D. PicKell has ranked the top-10 quarterback/receiver duos in all of college football.

As Georgia‘s Stetson Bennett IV/Brock Bowers, Alabama‘s Mac Jones/DeVonta Smith, and LSU‘s Joe Burrow/Ja’Marr Chase have shown us in recent memory, having an ELITE QB/receiver duo in college football is often key for making a run to a National Championship. This year could be no different, with multiple elite pairings scattered across the sport.

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Ohio State‘s duo of Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith top the list, while Miami boasts two of the top-10 QB/receiver duos in all of college football. PicKell’s entire list is below.

Topping J.D.’s list, unsurprisingly, is the duo of Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith at Ohio State. Sayin’s first season as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback in 2025 was a strong one, as he passed for 3,610 yards (10th-most in FBS) and 32 touchdowns (4th-most in FBS). This led to an undefeated 12-0 regular season record for Ohio State.

Having Jeremiah Smith on the field is a luxury for any quarterback, and Sayin definitely benefitted. Smith hauled in 87 receptions for 1,243 yards (4th-most in FBS) and 12 touchdowns (T6th-most in FBS) last season, earning Unanimous All-American and Big Ten Receiver of the Year honors. Sayin and Smith are both projected as top picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Miami‘s Malachi Toney made an outstanding impression as a freshman for the Hurricanes last season, pouring in one of the strongest campaigns for a first-year player ever. Toney led the FBS in receptions (109) and was key in Miami‘s run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Bringing in a superstar quarterback to throw to Toney this season would be key for Miami, and it hit big with Duke transfer Darian Mensah. Mensah, who boasted the second-most passing yards in FBS last season (3,973), led the Blue Devils to an ACC Championship for the first time since 1989. With Mensah and Toney leading Miami‘s offense, the Hurricanes are seeking a return to the sport’s biggest stage.

Across his two-year stint at Auburn, wide receiver Cam Coleman emerged as one of the breakout stars in the SEC. In that span, the Phenix City, Ala. native hauled in 93 receptions for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns. His play didn’t quite result in success for the Tigers, however, leading to his departure from the program this offseason.

He ended up at Texas, where he will be paired with preseason Heisman Trophy candidate Arch Manning. Manning ended up having a strong campaign in his first year as Texas‘ starting quarterback, although the Longhorns failed to reach the College Football Playoff. By pairing Manning and Coleman in Austin this season, expectations are through the roof for Steve Sarkisian‘s team to not only reach the CFP, but win the National Championship for the first time since 2005.

Oregon‘s Dante Moore shocked the college football world this offseason when he turned down the NFL Draft to return to Eugene and play one more season for Dan Lanning‘s program. Moore was tabbed a Third Team All-Big Ten selection last season, as he passed for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns. He led the Ducks back to the College Football Playoff, where they advanced to the Semifinals before falling to Indiana.

Sophomore wide receiver Dakorien Moore looks to be fully healthy for the 2026 season after dealing with injuries that impacted the end of his freshman campaign. Moore, a former Five Star-Plus recruit, hauled in 34 catches for 497 yards and three scores last season. The duo of Moore & Moore will be looking to lead Oregon to its first National Championship in program history.

Although Notre Dame fell just shy of reaching the College Football Playoff last season, quarterback CJ Carr impressed mighty in his first campaign as the Irish’s starting quarterback. Carr passed for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns, and is projected as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

He was given some major help through the Portal this offseason, as Notre Dame hauled in former Ohio State wide receiver Mylan Graham. Although Graham has hauled in just six career catches for 93 yards, the former four-star recruit is bound to blossom in South Bend under the guidance of head coach Marcus Freeman. Graham seems poised to be the next Ohio State transfer to blossom with a different team, joining the likes of Joe Burrow and Jameson Williams.

With a College Football Playoff appearance now under its belt, Texas A&M will be expected to be more than just an inclusion this season. Starting quarterback Marcel Reed returns for another year as QB1 in College Station, once again paired with wide receiver Mario Craver.

Craver, who transferred from Mississippi State prior to the 2025 season, totaled 59 receptions for 917 yards and four scores last season. With star receiver KC Concepcion off to the NFL, Craver is expected to take the next step as one of the best receivers in the country. Reed, who will be looking to boost his Draft stock as much as possible this season, will benefit greatly from having Craver to throw to.

Indiana‘s Josh Hoover and Nick Marsh are one of two QB/WR duos on this list that have both yet to suit up for their new program. Hoover made his way to Indiana by way of TCU this offseason, while Marsh transferred from Michigan State.

The duo has massive shoes to fill, as Indiana‘s star QB/WR duo of Fernando Mendoza and Omar Cooper Jr. helped lead the Hoosiers to an unblemished 16-0 record and a National Championship last year. Hoover and Marsh bring a combined experience of 59 games to Bloomington, as Curt Cignetti and co. seek back-to-back titles. Hoover boasts 9,629 career passing yards and 71 touchdowns, while Marsh has hauled in 1,311 career receiving yards and nine scores.

Miami has two QB/WR duos on this list. Mensah, who was previously paired with star Malachi Toney at spot No. 2, is paired with fellow Duke transfer receiver Cooper Barkate at No. 8. Barkate was Duke‘s leading receiver last season, hauling in 72 receptions for 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns.

When Mensah announced that he would be leaving Duke for Miami, Barkate following him seemed like a given. Mensah now has two star receivers to throw to on offense, along with speedy South Carolina transfer receiver Vandrevius Jacobs. It’s safe to say Miami‘s offense should be one of the best in all of college football next season.

The Lane Kiffin era at LSU is upon us, led by Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt. Leavitt brings much-needed College Football Playoff experience to Baton Rouge as the Tigers are seeking a return to the sport’s biggest stage for the first time since 2019.

Leavitt is paired with star tight end Trey’Dez Green on offense, along with three strong transfer receivers in Jayce Brown (Kansas State), Winston Watkins Jr. (Ole Miss), and Jackson Harris (Hawaii). Across two seasons at LSU, Green has hauled in 46 receptions for 534 yards and 11 touchdowns. Leavitt has spent the offseason rehabbing from a foot operation, and should be more than ready to go for the Tigers in their opener.

Finally, Oklahoma‘s duo of quarterback John Mateer and receiver Isaiah Sategna III round out PicKell’s list. Sategna III was named a First Team All-SEC selection last season, as he hauled in 67 receptions for 965 yards and eight touchdowns.

He and Mateer were key in Oklahoma‘s run to the College Football Playoff, marking its first since 2019. With Mateer seemingly at 100% following last season’s lingering finger injury, the Sooners seem to be a real threat to contend for a National Championship this season. In his first season as OU’s starter, Mateer passed for 2,885 yards and 14 touchdowns.